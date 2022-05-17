SIERRA VISTA — Police are searching for a firefighter with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management who has been missing since Sunday.
Patrick Gladicks was deployed to help combat the fires that have been plaguing the area, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
On Friday evening though, Gladics, 38, failed to report to work and that concerned his supervisors, Borgstadt said. The following morning, Gladics was spotted at the motel where he was staying — the Hampton Inn on State Road 92 — at around 9 a.m. His credit card was also used at the Walmart in Sierra Vista that same day, Borgstadt said.
Sunday morning though, Walmart's surveillance cameras spotted Gladics, or someone matching his description, leaving the 2016 Ford Explorer that Gladics was driving, in the store's parking lot. The individual then began running into the desert behind the business, Borgstadt said.
Police went to Gladics' motel room on Monday and all of his belongings were gone, Borgstadt said.
"He was supposed to have checked out on Tuesday," said Borgstadt, who was out searching for Gladics in the desert on Tuesday morning.
Gladics' sister is expected to arrive in Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon from Oregon, Borgstadt said.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.