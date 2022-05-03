TUCSON — More public input is sought by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management as the plans for continuing to lease land for cattle grazing over the next 10 years in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area moves forward.
The four leases being considered are for Babocomari #52080, Brunckow Hill #5251, Three Brothers #52320 and Lucky Hills #52520. The four allotments are located in Cochise County, the BLM stated in a notice to the public. The Three Brothers, Lucky Hills and Brunckow Hill allotments are adjacent to each other on the east side of the San Pedro River, with the western portion of the Brunckow Hill Allotment spanning the river. The Babocomari Allotment is located on the west side of the San Pedro.
All four allotments are BLM administered lands within and adjacent to the SPRNCA for a total 15,922 acres. Grazing land includes 6,903 acres within the SPRNCA and 9,019 acres outside the boundaries. A total of 1,540 animal units per months are available for grazing across the four existing BLM leases.
A Land Health Evaluation has been completed for each of these allotments and an analysis of each has been completed. It evaluates existing monitoring data against the 1997 Arizona Standards for Rangeland Health and other site–specific objectives, notes the BLM. Each final LHE indicates whether the range standards have been met. When standards are not achieved, the final determination will consider whether progress has been made to achieve the goal or if it had made significant progress towards achieving the range standards.
The BLM has received concerns that the agency has not met one standard of the rangeland health to have reached the desired plant community objectives. Lucky Hills and Three Brothers do not meet the goal of vegetative composition of native species within the allotments to meet the needs appropriate for the range site and does not meet the objectives for desired perennial grass and shrub foliar cover.
In response to their concerns, the BLM proposes to reduce AUMs by 50% of the authorized use for each allotment until DPC objectives are met. The agency also is proposing integrated vegetation management treatments on BLM–managed land to address areas on the allotments not meeting DPC objectives. Additional actions include AUM reductions, range improvement infrastructure and IVM treatments.
“Based on the LHEs and their recommendations as well as input from scoping comments, the BLM is considering renewing all four livestock grazing leases with adjusted mandatory terms and conditions including adaptive management criteria,” the BLM states.
The Center for Biological Diversity and the Maricopa Audubon Society sued the BLM in October 2021 because the agency failed to address the complaints about trespassing cattle in the SPRNCA.
The public comment period for the preliminary EA will close on May 29.
BLM states, “To be most helpful, comments should be as specific as possible and may include references to page numbers and paragraphs. Comments should be supported with examples, explanations, facts, and scientific references as appropriate.
“A substantive comment provides new information about the proposed action, suggests an alternative that should be considered for analysis, makes factual corrections, or identifies sources of credible research which could be considered in the analysis. Examples of non-substantive comments include personal opinions or comments in favor of or against the Proposed Action without adequate reasoning.”
Upon submission of comments, the BLM requests people say if they are a spokesperson for a group or speaking as an individual. The entire comment, including personal information, may be made publicly available at any time.
The preliminary EA is available on ePlanning, the BLM National NEPA register, at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2013674/510.
Comments may be submitted via ePlanning, via email to blm_az_tfo_sprnca_rmp@blm.gov, or via mail to: Tucson Field Manager BLM, Tucson Field Office, 3201 East Universal Way, Tucson, AZ 85756
For questions, contact Eric Baker, acting assistant field manager, or Margarita Guzman, field manager, at 520-258-7200 or email: blm_az_tfo_sprnca_rmp@blm.gov.