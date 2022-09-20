Screaming guitars, thumping bass, pounding drums, soaring vocals and even the sounds of violins were all part of the musical experience at the Blues in Bisbee Festival Saturday at Warren Ballpark.

Nine talented groups took to the stage and performed for the entire afternoon and evening for the gathering of blues music enthusiasts. Rita Flattley of the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation was in attendance and was impressed with the number of young people she saw in the audience.

