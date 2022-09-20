Screaming guitars, thumping bass, pounding drums, soaring vocals and even the sounds of violins were all part of the musical experience at the Blues in Bisbee Festival Saturday at Warren Ballpark.
Nine talented groups took to the stage and performed for the entire afternoon and evening for the gathering of blues music enthusiasts. Rita Flattley of the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation was in attendance and was impressed with the number of young people she saw in the audience.
“It means a great deal to me to encourage young people to go into music," she said. "Music is artistic, music has underlying mathematics — it requires self discipline and it requires cooperation with the band. It focuses all that energy that young people have in a positive way."
David Davenport, also of the Blues Heritage Foundation, said that people shouldn’t be surprised that blues music is so popular in Southern Arizona.
“Blues borrows from the South, Chicago, Los Angeles and all over the country," he said. "It all mixes together and the population here is mixed, it’s made up of people from all over the place, so it makes sense that this is a good place for the blues."
“I think it speaks to the universality of the appeal of the blues," Flattley said. "It just gets you in the gut. You feel the blues influence in jazz as well. It’s at the core of American music."
Blues in Bisbee benefits the Easterseals Blake Foundation to help support the more than 1,000 children, families and adults the organization serves annually in Cochise County. EBF is best known for programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but also provides behavioral health services and recently opened a resource closet for children in foster care in Cochise County.