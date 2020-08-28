The decomposing body of a man was found late last week near East Montezuma Canyon Road inside the Coronado National Memorial, officials said.
The remains were discovered Thursday before noon by a ranger with the National Park Service. The man was lying in a wash near the roadway. Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said the body appears to have been there a few days.
Members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team were notified, as were Sheriff's detectives, Capas said. Investigators said the man looked to be in his 30s and his death may have been heat related.
Capas said there was no identification on the man's clothing and no backpack or anything similar was found nearby. Detectives believe he may have been an undocumented migrant.
The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.