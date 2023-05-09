A former Sierra Vista man whom police say impregnated a 12-year-old girl three decades ago then took off to live in Idaho could be released from the county jail soon now that a judge has reduced his bond by half.
Additionally, Rene Tapia, is permitted to move back to Idaho where he has a family that includes an 11-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.
Despite an admonition from Deputy Cochise County Attorney Terisha Driggs that Tapia is a flight risk because of his disappearance years ago, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson reduced the defendant's bond from $100,000 to $50,000. The judge told Tapia that if he does post bond and goes to Idaho, he can't leave that state or contact the victim.
Tapia was arrested in February after the U.S. Marshals Service found him in Idaho.
Sierra Vista Police said he had sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl who was his neighbor when Tapia was 23 or 24 years old. The youngster was in a vulnerable position, investigators said, because her father was in prison and her mother was a drug addict.
Driggs said in court Tuesday that the victim's mother knew what was going on between her daughter and Tapia.
The victim, now about 43, did not come forward with her story until 2014, police said.
She said she finally wanted to report the situation because she was suffering with post traumatic stress disorder after keeping her ordeal quiet for so many years.
The victim told police that Tapia moved into the apartment next to hers when she was 12. She said she and the older man hit it off.
The victim said she started hanging out with Tapia and she developed a crush on him because he gave her attention. Within three weeks of knowing each other, the youngster and Tapia began having sex, the report shows.
After seven or eight months of intercourse, the victim learned that she was three months pregnant, the report shows. She told her mother and she decided to keep her baby after giving birth to the child when she was just 13, the report says.
Driggs said that child is now almost 30 years old.
According to one supplemental report, Sierra Vista Police detectives spoke with Tapia in 2015. He did not deny having sex with the victim and getting her pregnant.
That's when detectives obtained a warrant for Tapia, but were unable to locate him, Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said recently, because he had left for Idaho.
When investigators learned that, they had to obtain another warrant — a nationwide one — and with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Tapia was nabbed and brought to Cochise County on Feb. 26.
Defense attorney Ashlea Allred told Dickerson that her client would not miss any court dates and that he had been crime-free for several years. She said Tapia never contacted the victim after he left.
That's because he wanted nothing to do with the child he had with the victim, Driggs said.
"He is a derelict father," Driggs said. "(He didn't want to see) the product of his rape."
On the phone Tuesday at Tapia's hearing, the victim told Dickerson that Tapia should not be released from the county lockup.
"I'm just concerned that if he gets out of jail he will run," she said. "I want to face him and I want him to face me."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone