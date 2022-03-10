A longtime city employee arrested for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old appeared in Cochise County Superior Court on Thursday morning and his bond was set at $100,000, an assistant prosecutor said.
On Thursday afternoon, Jamie Cordova, 52, was still listed among the inmates at the Cochise County Jail.
Cordova, who worked for the city of Sierra Vista's public works department doing facilities maintenance, was arrested on Tuesday after a monthlong investigation by the Sierra Vista Police Department revealed Cordova had been on social media trying to arrange a tryst with a minor.
Sierra Vista detective Josh Nicola said Thursday the investigation was launched after a complaint about Cordova was brought to police.
The defendant remained employed while the investigation was underway, city officials said Thursday.
During his shift Tuesday afternoon, Cordova was arrested and charged with luring a minor for sex, attempted child molestation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Cordova worked for the city for almost 14 years, officials said. He was officially fired on Wednesday and was initially booked into the county jail with no bond allowed.
Assistant Prosecutor Michael Powell said Cordova likely will be arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court in a couple of weeks.
Police are asking that anyone with information relevant to this case call Nicola, 520-452-7500.