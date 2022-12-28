SIERRA VISTA — Almost like a phoenix rising from the ashes, book clubs are boomeranging their way back.
Shuttered for close to three years during COVID-19, the clubs that flourished for decades in bringing book lovers from all walks of life together once a month — including a Sierra Vista book club that met on Saturdays — are slowly beginning to resurrect themselves after scrapping social involvement during the pandemic.
For many who cherished the conversations and book critiques that the clubs fostered — along with simply socializing — their reemergence for dedicated readers is like a breath of fresh air.
“For people who love to read and are excited to talk about what they’ve read, book clubs are terrific venues for like-minded people, and I’m glad to see they’re opening back up again,” said Roxanna McGinnis, owner of Get Lit Books, where the one of several Sierra Vista books met regularly in 2018. “They provide connections with other readers with lively discussions about what members have read that you can’t get anywhere else.
“They also give you that motivation to read books outside your box that you wouldn’t normally read.”
McGinnis plans to restart her book group next month or in February, hoping that it will morph into both a fiction and nonfiction club as well as opening the way for a young adult book club.
“They really provided a lot of lively, stimulating conversation, and we all looked forward to getting together each month,” she said. “I’m anxious to start back up again.”
Even during the pandemic, book clubs — estimated with more than 5 million members in the U.S., according to an article in Inlandia Literary Journeys — never completely vanished.
Thanks to social media, many survived the only way that was possible: Virtually.
Whether through Zoom meetings, video chats, or social media groups, book groups found ways to keep their reading and conversations going through quarantines and stay-at-home orders. Across the country, many book clubs even saw an increase in membership and participation throughout COVID-19.
Pandemic or not, the lure of reading and the urge to talk with others about books they read could not put the clamps on reading groups.
Instead, they kept growing in waves during the global pandemic shut-down.
“We saw a huge jump in online engagement over the first year of the pandemic, and we have continuously added new virtual chapters around the world,” according to Guinevere de la Mare, co-founder of The Silent Book Club that boasts a global community of readers with 100,000 members and monthly meetups in more than 250 cities.
“So far in 2021, we added 35 new chapters in nine countries, and we currently have 286 active chapters in 40 countries,” she said.
McGinnis knows that connecting virtually with other book lovers is not the same as human involvement. It’s difficult to replace person-to-person relationships with a chat room.
She’s not alone. For many members, the big reason they join a book club that meets in homes, libraries, bookstores or coffee shops is simply this: Discussing a book in person with someone is a lot more engaging than typing back-and-forth on a keyboard through a computer online.
“Nothing quite beats being with people when it comes to talking about a book you really enjoyed,” said McGinnis, who led her group with prepared discussion questions on books members read.
“That’s partially why I didn’t want to have a book club online. In real time, conversations are spontaneous and go back-and-forth with spark instead of waiting for technical glitches and delays in online conversations. Plus, I didn’t want to take on another online project at the time.”
Local book clubs, like McGinnis’ and smaller ones throughout Cochise County, are doing something that bucks the national trend: Their members are continually reading books, something that’s become almost a rarity.
Nationally, the percentage of the U.S. adult population reading any books has declined by minus-7% over the past decade and has dropped dramatically over the past 20 years.
According to a report from the National Endowment of Arts, less than half of the adult American population now reads literature.
Book clubs or reading groups aren’t new. They started centuries before they became global when women formed Bible study groups since the 1600s.
But it wasn’t until the late 1700s that secular reading circles emerged in both America and Europe, eventually expanding in the 1800s when women’s reading circles grew, with some becoming outspoken on social issues such as abolition.
“For me, the whole point of being in a book club is having the opportunity to be exposed to books I most likely would never have thought about reading,” said Jill Anderson, who was Christmas shopping for books at Friends Bookstore. Anderson, who was visiting family in Sierra Vista, belonged to a five-member group in Nevada. “Along with meeting new people, that’s one of the big takeaways I like about being in a book club. It helps expand my horizons.
“I don’t think I could never not be in a book club.”
If you’re interested in joining McGinnis’ book club, see her at Get Lit Books, 88 S. First St.