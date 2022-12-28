SIERRA VISTA — Almost like a phoenix rising from the ashes, book clubs are boomeranging their way back.

Shuttered for close to three years during COVID-19, the clubs that flourished for decades in bringing book lovers from all walks of life together once a month — including a Sierra Vista book club that met on Saturdays — are slowly beginning to resurrect themselves after scrapping social involvement during the pandemic.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?