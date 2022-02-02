HEREFORD — Longtime political activist and pilot Glenn Joseph Spencer, Jr., 85, died at his home on Jan. 18 after a battle with cancer.
His best friend and neighbor, Patty Larson, was with him when he died and now is the caretaker of his two beloved German shepherds, Lucas and Nala.
Spencer’s desire to stop the flow of migrants crossing the border in his back yard led to his development of a seismic detection system called SEIDARM. It was able to detect the footsteps of undocumented migrants and wildlife within 500 feet of the sensors. A signal would provide the location and the number of people coming across. The $500,000 system he developed was capable of delineating the difference of humans and wildlife.
The sensors he positioned on his property, which stretches down to the Roosevelt Reservation provided real-time data of people crossing his land.
Government agencies were interested in SEIDARM and encouraged him to proceed with the project, but they failed to follow through and decided to go with a different remote detection system. He was not given the opportunity to formally present it to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol or the Department of Homeland Security after he spent half a million dollars developing the detection system.
Though he was a Trump supporter, he believed a wall was not the answer to the undocumented migrants problem and was too expensive. His seismic system would have been far, far cheaper, at $200,000 a mile, than the $20 million a mile 30-foot wall former President Donald Trump constructed, he said.
When construction of the wall at the border across the San Pedro River began, he actively made daily videos with his drone all through the building process. His efforts were appreciated by many.
His brother, Richard Spencer, said, “Glenn was an avid general aviation pilot who kept his beloved Cessna at the Bisbee airport until illness prevented him from continuing to pilot his plane. He employed his long experience in aviation in the development of SEIDARM, which employed a combination of ground sensors and drone aircraft to observe activity at or near the border with Mexico.”
Glenn Spencer was a housing developer in the San Fernando Valley in California for several years, and was vice president of a Native American-owned seismic exploration company called Arrowstar that searched for oil reserves on Indian reservations in Montana
Spencer also was a founder of the American Border Patrol, an organization formed to bring the crisis of illegal immigration to the forefront of the American public's consciousness.
As a radio talk show host in California, he lamented the undocumented migrants and human and drug smugglers coming across the border. Yet, the ABP had a strict hands-off policy, unlike other border action groups.
Richard Spencer said, “In the early '90s, he hosted a radio show on the old KIEV-AM station in Los Angeles about illegal immigration. His concern about the integrity of our border with Mexico and related issues around legal and illegal immigration led him to become part of, and eventual president of, the volunteer organization The American Border Patrol.
“This led to his purchase of a home and land adjacent to the border in Hereford, where he continued his volunteer work employing modern computer technology and internet communication to advance his concern. In this capacity, he was interviewed by National Public Radio and national television networks and participated in a number of public debates regarding immigration. The Los Angeles Times told his story in a feature article in their Sunday magazine. He hosted rallies of concerned citizens on his border property in Hereford.”
His desire to protect the border from what he called “an invasion of Hispanics” led him to be labeled a racist by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Both organizations accused him being a white supremacist and an antisemitic due to his statements and relationships with far right organizations.
He was born June 6, 1937, in Los Angeles, the seventh child and the fifth son of Glenn and Wanda Spencer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne, and his brothers Paul, Robert and Victor. The next of kin are eldest daughter Alison Gerber, her two sons Adam and Ben Gerber, and younger daughter Valerie Spencer and her daughter Hannah Edelson.
He grew up in Hollywood and was a graduate of Hollywood High School and California State University at Northridge, where he received a degree in engineering.
Larson said his father’s musical interest led him to become a pianist who enjoyed playing the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig von Beethoven and his favorite composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His father was a Western music composer and arranger for the Western singing group The Sons of the Pioneers and is an honored member of the Western Music Hall of Fame.
He leaves one sister, Rachel Osborn of Chino, California, and three brothers, Chester Dean Spencer of Agoura, California; Richard Roy Spencer of Portland, Oregon; and James Michael Spencer of Bullhead City, Arizona.
No memorial is planned at this time.