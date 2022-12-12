TOMBSTONE —  A motorcycle landed on top of a Border Patrol agent after the rider crashed through a barrier at the checkpoint just outside Tombstone Saturday, authorities said Monday.

The biker was thrown from the motorcycle after the impact and the motorcycle flipped over, landing on the federal agent, Arizona Department of Public Safety and other investigators said.

