TOMBSTONE — A motorcycle landed on top of a Border Patrol agent after the rider crashed through a barrier at the checkpoint just outside Tombstone Saturday, authorities said Monday.
The biker was thrown from the motorcycle after the impact and the motorcycle flipped over, landing on the federal agent, Arizona Department of Public Safety and other investigators said.
Law enforcement officials said the Border Patrol agent was taken to Tucson where he was listed in critical condition. The motorcyclist was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.
The wreck occurred at the Border Patrol checkpoint outside Tombstone, investigators said. It's unclear what prompted the crash.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday. DPS investigators said the crash portion of the incident is being looked at by their agency and the criminal portion is being handled by the Tombstone Marshal's Office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the query because a federal agent was injured.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.
