A Border Patrol agent killed an undocumented migrant while he was arresting the individual, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said in an email Wednesday.
According to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, the migrant died of "multiple gunshot wounds."
The incident, which occurred about 30 miles northeast of Douglas late Saturday evening, has prompted the Mexican Consulate in Douglas to ask for a full investigation now that it's been established that the migrant, who was 32, was a Mexican national.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the shooting investigation, said Wednesday the deceased man was from Puebla, a city just southeast of Mexico City in Puebla state. The Border Patrol is handling the internal investigation of the agent, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
In a brief telephone interview Wednesday morning, Ricardo Pineda Albarran, the consul of Mexico in Douglas, said his office has asked for a full investigation. Pineda said if it's determined that the shooting was not justified, he expects that measures will be taken to bring the agent to justice.
Capas said the Border Patrol agent would face charges in Cochise County if it is determined his actions were not justified.
John Mennell, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday in an email the incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
Two Border Patrol agents assigned to the agency's Douglas Border Patrol Station Horse Patrol Unit responded to a remote mountainous area 32 miles northeast of Douglas after reports that there was a group of undocumented migrants traveling through.
When the Border Patrol agents arrived at an area called Skeleton Canyon, they dismounted their horses because of the terrain, Mennell said. Shortly thereafter, the agents arrested three undocumented migrants, Mennell said.
The agents then spotted a fourth man, who they suspected was an undocumented migrant, running downhill into the canyon, Mennell said.
"One of the Border Patrol agents followed this individual and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm, fatally wounding the migrant, tentatively identified as a citizen of Mexico," Mennell said in the email.
The Border Patrol agents called for help, checked the migrant and determined he was dead, Mennell said. Additional Border Patrol agents, including members of the Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team and a Border Patrol paramedic, responded to the scene.
While searching the surrounding area, Border Patrol agents apprehended two additional undocumented migrants who were part of the same group, Mennel said.
The migrants were transported to the Douglas Border Patrol Station.
Mennell said that aside from the Sheriff's Office, the shooting is also under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility. Once that concludes, the incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board.
This is a developing story. The Herald/Review will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.