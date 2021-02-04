BISBEE — When the results from the 2020 Census come April, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors will be changing the boundaries of their prescriptive districts.
Redistricting of the Supervisors boundaries is based on population. In 2010, District 1 had a population of 46,917, District 2 had 42,361 and District 3 had 42,068.
District 1 encompasses Sierra Vista, Palominas and Hereford. District 2 spans from the eastern edge of Sierra Vista down to the border with Mexico, west to the border with New Mexico, north to Portal and east to Tombstone. Bisbee and Douglas are included in District 2.
District 3 runs from the border with Pima County, east to Fort Huachuca, north to Whetstone, St. David, Benson, east to Willcox and includes Sunsites, Kansas Settlement, San Simon and Bowie.
Over the past 10 years, the population has changed, with some cities losing residents while others are gaining people, as are some rural areas.
In a work session Tuesday, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby decided the redistricting would be done in house rather than hire a consultant.
English indicated it would be easier and cheaper for county staff to handle the project, which will be presented to the public when completed.
“It’s just a matter of punching in numbers and then looking at how to equalize the population as much as possible,” she said.
Associate County Administrator Sharon Gillman suggested a citizen advisory committee and the supervisors agreed.
English pointed out the committee should include someone from each of the cities of Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox and people from the outlying areas like Hereford/Palominas, J-Six/Mescal, Whetstone and Bowie for a total of 13 people.
She added, “We should ask the cities if they want to recommend someone for the committee. Then each Supervisor can appoint someone from those outlying areas. We want the whole county to be represented.”
Gillman stated, “Once we have the Census numbers work will begin and new lines drawn. Then, we can hold a meeting of the advisory committee.”
The committee members will be shown the existing boundaries and where new lines could be drawn to adjust the population changes, she added.
Joe Casey, IT director, said the public will be able to participate in the process via an online portal and will be able to leave comments on the county’s website.
Gillman said there were still testing the online tool, which will be available in May or June.
Taking those public and advisory committee comments, a draft plan will be drawn up with the new district boundaries. Come October, the plan should be ready to adopt.