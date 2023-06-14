SIERRA VISTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista is undergoing renovations to create a more dynamic environment.
“We wanted to build toward the future,” said Demetrius Drake, development coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club. “One of those goals is to give more program space for the kids but also giving areas to have space for our admin, club directors and staff.”
The organization will be renovating its gym, art room and administration offices. Drake said the group was able to fund the renovations through a combination of grants and community donations.
“It took the community to make this happen,” he said.
The renovations started two weeks ago. It could take the rest of this year to the end of the next school year to finish the job, depending on the workflow, Drake added. The group has been planning on renovating the space for a while.
“It’s always been in the back of our heads that we’re renovating the space,” Drake said. “It’s just having that support to do so.”
Drake said the grants were written for the art room. He writes grants and can see where there is a need. He said the club also receives feedback from kids to know what they want to be improved.
“It always starts with a vision and that vision is mission focused,” he said. “Once we have both of those together, it makes the process a lot easier.”
As of now, Drake said the organization will not be renovating any additional spaces. The club plans to build from the outside inward for the gym to continue to serve kids. The construction will start early in the morning and finish before school lets out, so there will not be a safety concern.
“We’re always thinking about how we can serve the kids,” Drake said. “You never know what the future holds for us.”
For the gym, Drake said they want to improve the group’s sports program. The updated space will allow more kids to be served at the same time, he said.
“We’re expanding from three-on-three to potentially four-on-four or five-on-five,” he said.
Drake said the art room will receive major upgrades by removing the carpet to make cleanup easier and updating the sinks to avoid clogged pipes. The club also wants to expand the art room so it opens room for more than arts and crafts.
“Making it a lot better and efficient for our staff and also giving them room for self expression,” he said.
Upstairs, Drake said there will be more space for training staff as well as conducting meetings to discuss the programs they offer. Eventually, the organization plans to expand the top floor.
“Right now it’s about making things more safe for our kids and giving them the room to just be kids,” Drake said.
