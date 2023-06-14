SIERRA VISTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista is undergoing renovations to create a more dynamic environment.

“We wanted to build toward the future,” said Demetrius Drake, development coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club. “One of those goals is to give more program space for the kids but also giving areas to have space for our admin, club directors and staff.”

