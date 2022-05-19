DOUGLAS — An agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection accused of raping a teenager who lives in Agua Prieta tried to run from detectives when they attempted to arrest him last month, a police report shows.
Douglas Police investigators also said Aaron Mitchell handcuffed and placed leg restraints on the 15-year-old victim when he kidnapped her in his car and then blindfolded her at least once when he was assaulting her in his apartment in Sierra Vista, a probable cause report shows.
The report, written by Douglas Police Detective Ivan Gamez, also shows that Mitchell is considered a flight risk by investigators. Two weeks ago, a Cochise County Superior Court judge ordered that Mitchell wear a GPS monitor. Mitchell is out of jail on a $200,000 bond.
The defendant has been indicted on six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of kidnapping.
Douglas Police investigators said Mitchell lured the victim into his Toyota Corolla the morning of April 25 as the girl was walking to school. The Mexican consulate in Douglas confirmed that the teenager lives with her parents in Mexico, but attends school in Douglas.
An Office of Field Operations agent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Douglas Port of Entry, Mitchell approached the girl as she was sitting outside the American Legion on G Avenue, waiting for school to start. Mitchell told the girl he was a cop and asked her to show him her documentation. The girl produced her birth certificate, which was wrapped in a plastic baggie.
Mitchell told the teen that he had to take her to the police department. She got into his car and he drove to a residential area. At that point, Mitchell handcuffed the teenager and placed leg restraints on her, the report shows.
Mitchell then drove by the Douglas Police Department and when the girl told him he had passed it, he told her she had to go to Sierra Vista Police instead, the report says.
The teen told police that they ended up at an apartment building in Sierra Vista. Police later found that Mitchell and a roommate were living at an apartment in the 4400 block of East Busby Drive in the city.
Aside from sexually assaulting the girl several times, police said Mitchell also gave the girl alcohol while they watched "Criminal Minds" on TV, the report shows.
He drove the girl back to Douglas that afternoon, dropping her off at the American Legion, the report shows.
The following day, the victim and her aunt were driven to Sierra Vista by police and the girl was able to tell detectives where the assaults occurred, the report says.
That same evening, just after 10 p.m., Douglas and Sierra Vista police spotted Mitchell driving near his apartment. When they tried to stop him, he took off and a short pursuit ensued, the report shows.
When he was questioned by police, Mitchell denied that he assaulted the teenager.
He told detectives he had past encounters with the girl in Douglas and that he had taken her to his residence because she wanted to skip school. Mitchell also said that he told the teen that he could not hang out with her anymore and that she became angry, the report shows.