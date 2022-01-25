BISBEE — The shortcomings of rural broadband connectivity in mostly rural Cochise County was evidenced over the past two years as students and work-from-home adults tried and sometimes failed to make connections.
What is broadband? According to the Federal Communications Commission, “It is internet access as an always–on connection that provides 25 megabits per second download speeds and 3 megabits per second upload speeds.”
Joe Casey, county chief information officer, explained the problems to the Board of Supervisors during the meeting held Tuesday as he requested they approve a $98,000 contract with Finley Engineering Company. Funding for the project will come from American Recovery Plan Act.
“Broadband connectivity is crucial for the growth and security of our community in Cochise County, both now and in the future,” he said. “We are living in an unprecedented time, and broadband infrastructure will be critical in shaping our rural county. We saw this demonstrated with COVID–19 when students were unable to connect to classes and employees were not able to work remotely because of insufficient internet connectivity.”
Just as people need water and electricity, broadband internet capabilities have become just as crucial to everyday life and economic development, Casey said. Better connectivity will help bridge the digital divide, he said.
However, to deploy broadband countywide will require significant financial investment and partnerships between various organizations, he continued.
Finley will design and conduct a study “to determine the optimal way to provide enhanced and reliable broadband internet service to rural areas lacking appropriate coverage, as well as urban centers requiring increased speed and access.
“While fiber optics will be the preferred transmission medium, other media and technologies will be considered based on cost and speeds. The county will work in tandem with the consultant to ensure the completion of the study to the satisfaction of the review committee, as well as provide any technical assistance that might be necessary.”
Once the study is completed, which will take four months, the county will be able to pursue implementation goals.
Finley will “complete an analysis of incumbent internet service providers (ISPs) and existing broadband infrastructure now serving the county,” according to Casey’s documentation. It will also “provide a clear picture of the state of broadband in the study area and how any forthcoming network will fit into that landscape.”
Supervisor Ann English said, “We need to be able to compete for jobs. And students need to get online for their courses. There is a growing need everywhere for broadband.”
BDI enovations ahead
Bisbee-Douglas International Airport, although in need of intensive remodeling, looks to be an important aspect to economic growth in the county with the new, commercial port of entry west of Douglas.
Henry Meraz, facilities director, said, “The building has reached end of life. We can’t put it on the back burner any longer. We can’t just walk away from it. We have obligations with the Federal Aviation Administration and the state prison.
“The terminal at BDI was deeded to Cochise County in 1949 and little has been done to enhance any of its curb appeal since it was built,” Meraz told the supervisors. “It did undergo a smaller interior rehab project in the '90s, whereby improvements were made to the lobby restrooms and a drop ceiling had been installed through a vast portion of the building.”
He pointed out there were many building materials used then that are now deemed hazardous. A few smaller abatement projects were done in recent years, but now a complete abatement is needed for the interior and exterior. It is scheduled to take place between Feb. 14 and March 15.
“The goal now is to have a contractor ready to remodel the interior and the exterior of the terminal building as soon as the abatement work is complete," Meraz said. "This remodel work includes replacing the exterior windows on the east side of the building, stuccoing the entire exterior, replacing all electrical and most plumbing. New walls, lights and ceiling grids will be part of a new floor plan for half of the building which will accommodate rooms for an airport manager, a modernized pilot’s lounge, a conference room and office spaces for any existing tenants, which are the Arizona Wildland Fire Crew and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."
The existing lobby of the terminal building will remain in place in order to maintain its nostalgic look. New ceiling grid, lights and floor tile will be installed in the lobby to give it a fresh, clean look. Approximately one-fourth of the building will left open so that any new prospective tenants interested in leasing floor space can design walls and a floor plan to meet their needs.
“This remodel work is critical in an effort to modernize the building and improve the overall development plan for the BDI Airport," Meraz said. "This remodel will help promote future economic development of the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport and entice more pilots to use the facility."
Desert Springs Construction and Remodeling LLC was awarded the $663,027 contract. The company did place a bid earlier, which was $79,000 cheaper, as Supervisor Tom Crosby pointed out.
Meraz explained prices had risen and shipping delays are causing problems, so the figure represents those economic changes.
The renovation project will be funded through the $11 million capital fund which was earmarked in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
English said she was glad the contract went to the local Hereford company.