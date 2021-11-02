SIERRA VISTA — The Budget Roadshow, an information session, was held Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus Student Union. Officials discussed the state’s budget surplus with the public and detailed what plans would be available to assist rural Arizona communities as well as highlighting recent accomplishments.
Presenting the session were Matt Gress, director of strategic planning and budgeting in the governor's office; Rep. Regina Cobb, R-District 5, chair of the House Appropriations Committee; and Sen. David Gowan, R-District 14, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The session focused on key economic components such as funding education, tax relief and fiscal responsibility, public safety and infrastructure.
For 2021, the legislature has funded $28 million for rural community colleges and an additional $180 million for universities. According to the fiscal year 2022 executive budget report, per-pupil spending is at an all-time high of $11,854 for this school year in Arizona.
“We’re seeing enrollment increase and need for additional investments,” said Matt Gress, director of strategic planning and budgeting.
The tax relief discussed will include shifting to a 2.5% flat tax rate, one of the lowest in the nation. In addition, there will be a veteran’s pension exemption, saving $650 a year in taxes for every veteran.
“We eliminated the retirement pay for military, and being in this county, that’s a big issue for us,” Rep. Gail Griffin said.
Gress said they want to make not just Cochise County, but also all of Arizona a destination state for veterans and allow them pension benefits in their entirety.
“One of the reasons why we didn’t spend so much on higher education, K-12 and other places is because people are moving here because of the low taxes, light government regulation and wide open opportunities,” he said.
Griffin said that when you lower taxes, you bring in more revenue-generating businesses.
“The problem that we are seeing is that we are not the state of Maricopa, so rural Arizona and smaller counties need those jobs as well,” she said.
She said the next budget session would address economic development in rural areas.
Gress said there will be a 10% raise in pay for department of public safety officers due to a high vacancy job rate in southern Arizona. Additionally, there will be a 5% increase in pay for correctional officers to accommodate vacancies across all complexes due to staffing levels being at 50%.
According to Rep. Griffin, as part of drought mitigation efforts, $40 million has been put aside to help assist with the 20% of the state’s population that resides in rural Arizona communities and live outside more populated active management zones.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller voiced concerns after speaking with Douglas mayor Donald Huish regarding individuals from Douglas High School being corrupted by the cartel and other crime-related issues.
“It’s already starting to infiltrate on our side of the border,” Mueller said. “That’s something that really needs to be looked at to figure out how we can protect us from being infiltrated from the cartels and the massive amounts of money that they’ll have to spend to corrupt and induce individuals and public officials.”
Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby, who served in the border patrol for 26 years, asked representatives what the definition of emergency on the border meant when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of federal emergency earlier this year.
Gress said an emergency crisis means there’s an influx in the number of illegal aliens trying to get into the country and pass through the border. He also noted the increase in drug arrests and human trafficking.
“I think there’s a humanitarian and criminal crisis happening,” he said. “I think you would feel the same way based on just the influx of criminal activities happening.”
Crosby asked if the federal government isn’t taking control of the border, who would be next in line in terms of responsibilities.
Gress said there’s a limitation on what the states can do in terms of finishing the border wall construction the federal government halted. This corresponds with the fact the border wall is located on federal property.
Twenty million dollars has been donated from the state to support jail costs, attorneys to prosecute cases as well as judges handling cases as part of public safety measures.
Mignonne Hollis, executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, offered an email comment: “We are lucky to have rural residents in both the chairmanships with Rep. Cobb is from Mohave County and our hometown Senator Gowan. Both of them understand the unique issues facing rural Arizonans like us. With this being the last year of Governor Ducey's term and the last session of this legislature, there will likely be a mad scramble for folks to get to their priorities. I am interested in hearing about their plans to improve the quality of life in Southeastern Arizona.”