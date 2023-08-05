NACO — There was cause to celebrate at Camp Naco Saturday as the efforts to preserve and protect certain remaining adobe structures continues.
While most of the buildings had lost roofs and adobe walls long ago, what remains is a glimpse into the past and, after the very hot morning, a feel of what life must have been like in summer at the border in the desert.
The special anniversary was held to recognize the desegregation of the U.S. military which took place on July 26, 1948, and to honor the Buffalo Soldiers, who were assigned duty at Camp Naco, a small camp within yards of the border with Mexico, from 1910 until it was decommissioned in 1923.
The standing room only crowd of more than 100 people were reminded that Fort Huachuca was not the only military camp manned by Buffalo Soldiers, a segregated arm of the U.S. Army. Camp Naco played an important role during the Mexican Revolution. When World War I broke out, the U.S. thought Mexico was siding with Central Powers and the camps along the border were on alert.
It has taken 20 years to get the camp into the hands of people who would preserve the history of the African Americans soldiers called Buffalo Soldiers by the Indigenous people. It was a nickname of honor as they claimed the Black soldiers reminded them of their spirit animal in color and fighting strength.
There was more to celebrate as the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 gave Native Americans citizenship and the right to vote.
President Harry Truman finally ended segregation in the military in 1948, perhaps the precursor to the civil rights movement.
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge stated, “I’m proud to be the mayor of the city to help bring this together. It’s been a long time coming. It truly is a testament to the determination of the Naco Heritage Alliance.”
Demetria Warren, with the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers, said the Buffalo Soldiers were a major partner in the effort to “break down the racial barriers.”
As members of SWABS, a few were asked to talk about their family members who were stationed along the border across the West.
Donna Jackson–Houston came from California to the event and said, “Knowing one’s history is vital and empowering. Although my family and I knew that my grandfather, Lucius Jackson Sr., served in the Army’s 25th Infantry over 100 years ago, we found out he was a Buffalo Soldier just two years ago. Jackson was stationed in Nogales at Camp Little where they acted as the border patrol.”
To introduce their children to education, Jackson and other Buffalo Soldiers founded a school to teach first through eighth grades. It was active until 1952, during a time the U.S. began the effort to desegregate all schools.
With $8.1 million in the bank from the state and the Mellon Foundation, the Naco Heritage Alliance and the city of Bisbee have moved forward on the project that was proposed years ago — to preserve what was left of the old camp and make it a destination well worth visiting.
It may have taken the historic designation from the National Trust for Historic Places to move the project forward. Camp Naco with its adobe buildings made the list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places last year thanks to the work of a group of local advocates who fought to ensure the legacy of this border camp was not lost.
When the government closed the camp, the land reverted back to the Newell family. The land later was sold to Huachuca City. When it was apparent Huachuca City would not be able to renovate the camp, the city of Bisbee obtained it.
Becky Orozco, with NHA, has been one of the cheerleaders for the camp’s reinvention as an educational and community opportunity to hear about the role the Buffalo Soldiers played in the taming of the West. She said the decommissioned camp was also used during the Great Depression for the Civilian Conservation Corps.
“I got involved in the 1990s and thought this would be a great place to visit,” she said. “I thought of bringing my students here.”
But, there was a lot to do to make the vandalized and weather worn camp visitor friendly, particularly as a fire burned asbestos shingles and distributed particles around the camp, Orozco explained. It had to be removed and thanks to former Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, NHA secured the funding for that project.
After purchasing the Camp Naco site in 2018, Bisbee stabilized 23 adobe structures. That work, coupled with the endless efforts of advocates at NHA, the SWABS, the Black Motorcycle Clubs and others ensured the camp did not disappear into the desert.
Camp Naco is the only remaining military compound of 12 camps established along the U.S./Mexico border. It was home to members of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 25th Infantry of the U.S. Army.
Visit the website: https://savingplaces.org/stories/preserving-camp-naco or https://www.bisbeeaz.gov/2473/CAMP-NACO or https://www.archaeologysouthwest.org/tag/naco-heritage-alliance/ for more information.