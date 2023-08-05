NACO — There was cause to celebrate at Camp Naco Saturday as the efforts to preserve and protect certain remaining adobe structures continues.

While most of the buildings had lost roofs and adobe walls long ago, what remains is a glimpse into the past and, after the very hot morning, a feel of what life must have been like in summer at the border in the desert.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?