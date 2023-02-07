The Butterfield Overland Trail, a 2,860-mile thread that linked the east to the west from St. Louis to San Francisco, played a significant role in Arizona’s history.

Established as the Overland Mail Company by John Butterfield of New York, the mail service was in operation from September 1858 to March 1861 in Arizona. Despite its brief time as the first successful transcontinental mail route, the trail is credited for helping to facilitate America’s westward expansion.

