Butterfield Overland Mail historian Gerald T. Ahnert outlines historic events leading to the development of the Butterfield Trail in Arizona during a late January gathering at the Dragoon Springs Stage Station in Cochise County.
From left, video producer Richard Hunt, Benson Tourism supervisor Bob Nilson, author and historian Doug Hocking and Butterfield Overland Mail historian Gerald T. Ahner, stand near gravesites at the Dragoon Springs Stage Station during a video session about the role the Butterfield Trail had in shaping Arizona's history.
The Butterfield Overland Trail, a 2,860-mile thread that linked the east to the west from St. Louis to San Francisco, played a significant role in Arizona’s history.
Established as the Overland Mail Company by John Butterfield of New York, the mail service was in operation from September 1858 to March 1861 in Arizona. Despite its brief time as the first successful transcontinental mail route, the trail is credited for helping to facilitate America’s westward expansion.
In a recent bipartisan move, the Butterfield Trail was designated as a national historic trail by Congress on Dec. 22 and signed into law by President Biden in January.
“This designation was first proposed in 2004 by Marilyn Heifner of the Heritage Trails Partners of Arkansas, along with Sen. John Boozman, a republican,” said Gerald T. Ahnert, a Butterfield Overland Mail historian. “In 2009, it was President Obama who signed the bill into law to secure funding for the Resource Study Act. This all takes a tremendous amount of time, but it's a normal process to accomplish something of this importance.”
On Jan. 27 four members of the Oregon-California Trails Association — Bob Nilson of the Benson Visitor Center, historian and author Doug Hocking and Ahnert met at the Dragoon Springs Stage Station in Cochise County with video producer Richard Hunt to talk about the trail’s historic role in Arizona.
Hunt videoed discussions about the mail route through Arizona, where there were 26 stations. Of those, the Dragoon Springs site is the only station with visible ruins above ground, and will be the centerpiece for the trail in Arizona. In the immediate vicinity of the Dragoon Springs Stage Station, three Butterfield employees are buried because of a Sept. 9, 1858, massacre that happened while the station was being built. Also buried in the immediate vicinity is Confederate soldier Sgt. Ford and a young Mexican-American drover from Tucson, who was with the confederates during a battle with Apaches on May 5, 1862.
The route from St. Louis to San Francisco typically required 23 to 24 days of rough travel. The trail entered Arizona from New Mexico at West Doubtful Canyon in the Peloncillo Mountains. From there, the stage wagons made their way to present-day Benson with Dragoon Springs as one of the stopping points along the route. Seneca (Cienega) Stage Station near Pantano was next as the trail wound its way to Tucson.
“From there, the trail went up through the present-day town of Yuma, which presented problems for the wagons because of the sand dunes," said Ahnert. "After crossing the river, the trail heads south and follows the west bank of the Colorado River down into Mexico for 56 miles around the base of the sand dunes. Then the trail went west where it followed a channel. Almost all the trails followed natural routes of washes or rivers.”
Los Angeles was the next city on the route, then onto San Francisco.
While designed to carry mail, the stage wagons also transported passengers. They traveled crammed together, carrying luggage on their laps with mail pouches piled beneath their feet. Stops along the way were brief and travel conditions extremely uncomfortable.
“The mail was paramount, and the passengers expendable,” said Ahnert. “Butterfield carried the mail as a contract and passengers were secondary.”
While none of the overland passengers were killed by outlaws or Indians, Ahnert said a few were killed by the wild mules that were used to pull the stage wagons.
The trail’s national designation in Arizona, and specifically Cochise County, is huge for this area, Nilson said.
“Now that this significant mail route has been designated as a national historic trail, the U.S. Forest Service will be updating and adding signage at the Dragoon Springs site,” he said. “At some point, there will be a more accessible road into the area and kiosks with detailed information are planned for the site, allowing more people to experience this important piece of American history.”
Ahnert, who has been advocating for the designation for 53 years, said he’s thrilled to see this in his lifetime.
“This is a story of our American journey,” he said. “I’m 83 and thought I’d be six feet under before this was accomplished. This is an absolute thrill for me.”
