With the abundance of sunshine, growing economic opportunities and a plethora of hiking and outdoor options at one’s doorstep, it’s no wonder that Arizona’s popularity is increasing and is one of the fastest growing states in the nation.
As of 2020, the Arizona population was 7,151,502, making it the 14th most-populous state in the country, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Data collected from the census indicated the state grew by 11.9% from when the population was 6,392,017 in 2010. According to population estimates by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, the state’s population was at 7,285,370 in 2021.
Cochise County’s biggest city, Sierra Vista, grew from 43,888 in April 2010 to 45,308 in April 2020. Data projections by the OEO state that Sierra Vista’s population will remain consistent for the next decade with 45,113 people in the city by 2030.
For Cochise County overall, there was a decrease in population from 131,346 to 125,447 during the last decade — a net loss of -4.5%. In 2019, 24/7 Wall St. published an article that labeled Cochise County the “fastest shrinking county” in the state of Arizona after researching population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program.
The census data says there are 20.2 people per square mile with a land area of 6,165 square miles in Cochise County.
Data recorded from 2015-2019 indicated that approximately 30% of Sierra Vista’s population from age 25 and older possess a bachelor’s degree or higher while 92.9% graduated high school. For the entire county, nearly 1 in every 4 people have a bachelor’s degree or higher (23.1%).
The average commute time to work in Sierra Vista is 17.7 minutes while the median household income is $59,585.
Records from data between 2015 and 2019 indicate there were 18,217 veterans in Cochise County, 8,404 living in Sierra Vista. The average rent is $938 and nearly 1 in 5 people speak a language other than English at home (19.5%) in Sierra Vista.