crosby

Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby, seen here during December court proceedings related to certifying the 2022 election results, is now facing a recall effort.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — The clock has started on a petition to recall Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Tom Crosby, District 1, and organizers have 120 days to gather enough signatures to move the recall forward.

Signatures from voters in the county’s District 1, which encompasses most of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, are now being gathered.

