BISBEE — The clock has started on a petition to recall Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Tom Crosby, District 1, and organizers have 120 days to gather enough signatures to move the recall forward.
Signatures from voters in the county’s District 1, which encompasses most of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, are now being gathered.
The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby has 120 days to get the required number of people to sign. If the proper number of signatures are not filed by that date, the application is void.
For Crosby, 4,865 verified registered voters signatures from District 1 are required for the recall.
Eric Suchodolski filed the application on behalf of the committee on Jan. 3. It states: “Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby violated his oath of office and attempted to obstruct our county’s election processes. He defied the order of an Arizona Superior Court judge by refusing to certify our county’s 2022 election. This would have disenfranchised more than 47,000 county voters. He interfered with the election officials, ignored the legal advice of our county attorney and promoted an illegal hand count of 100% of the ballots. He violated multiple Arizona Title 16 statutes regarding elections. These actions resulted in unwarranted expenses to taxpayers. Supervisor Crosby is unfit to continue in his elected position and should be recalled.”
The recall is not unexpected as many in District 1 called for his resignation in public meetings over a proposed hand count after early voting and voting by mail was already in progress.
The county attorney’s office and the secretary of state advised a hand count would be illegal. There were numerous complaints over the last few months in public meetings of the attempt to disenfranchise Cochise County voters.
County Recorder David Stevens, Crosby and Supervisor Peggy Judd, all Republicans, claimed their constituents asked them for the hand count to assuage their mistrust of the election equipment. To date, there has been no evidence provided to prove the county’s tabulation machines had any problems.
The Arizona branch of the Alliance for Retired American and resident Stephani Stevenson filed a suit against the three-member board of supervisors, County Recorder David Stevens and county Elections Director Lisa Marra.
Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, and Marra were opposed to conducting a hand count, yet they were included in the filing.
When Marra refused to participate in a hand count that had no plan, no location to hold the count, and no security for the transport of ballots, Judd and Crosby decided to sue Marra. The case brought up allegations of open meeting law violations as the supervisors did not discuss contracting attorney Bryan Blehm, who was hired as legal counsel for the hand count lawsuit, to handle the suit against Marra. The suit was quickly dropped.
If the committee is successful in gathering enough verified signatures, the recall moves forward and Crosby has the option of resigning.
“Anyone qualified may run for the office. It’s not party specific,” said Marra.
Attempts to reach Suchodolski and committee chairwoman Susan Trimbath were not successful Thursday afternoon.
