SIERRA VISTA — A candidate for justice of the peace in Sierra Vista whose elector signatures were challenged by his opponent has withdrawn from the race.
Tommy Pittman, who lives in Hereford, said Wednesday he dropped out of the race against current Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman because he did not have enough signatures on his nomination petitions after a handful were rejected by the county.
Curfman's wife, Marcia Curfman, filed a complaint against Pittman, saying 115 of the 412 signatures Pittman submitted are invalid.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said Wednesday 62 of the 115 signatures submitted by Pittman were invalid. Stevens said when signatures are challenged, his office must then check each one to determine their validity.
Knocking out the 62 signatures left Pittman with only 350.
A hearing on the complaint had been set for Wednesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom's courtroom, but it was vacated after the judge's office received word on Tuesday evening that Pittman had withdrawn from the race.
Curfman, who has been in that seat since January 2021, is now unopposed in the race. The primary election is Aug. 4.
Pittman said he and his wife started collecting signatures after returning from a trip earlier this year and they were behind in their effort. Pittman claimed that Curfman started amassing his signatures more than a year ago and that some of the people who signed Pittman's petitions also may have signed Curfman's, but likely forgot.
One of the challenges in Marcia Curfman's complaint includes a claim that 29 of Pittman's signatures were duplicate signatures because the individuals had also signed Curfman's petitions.
According to the complaint, Curfman submitted 703 signatures.