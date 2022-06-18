Sierra Vista mayoral candidate Clea McCaa and his "No.1 cheerleader," his wife, Ramona, who said her husband was ready for the job. "He loves this community. He's the son of Sierra Vista, a Buena High graduate, retired military, small business owner, a community leader. Really, who better to do this job? He's ready."
Romanian born Sanda Clark came to America as a young musician. She escaped communism and fell in love, with this country and her husband, as cellist from Tucson. The former concert pianist is now an American citizen and wanted to do the "most American thing possible, run for office." She's the Democratic candidate for Arizona's 19th Legislative District. Clark advocates for a humane and comprehensive immigration policy that provides a path to citizenship.
Conservative candidate for Sierra Vista mayor Steve Conroy attended the Juneteenth Forum and Meet & Greet at Rothery Center Library. Conroy, a 30-year resident of the area claims he's "not a politician." A fiscal conservative, he is guide by his faith. He's intent on "making Sierra Vista great," if elected. Conroy received his master's degree in telecommunications management in August 1980. He retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel in 1992 while stationed at Fort Huachuca.
Martin Quezada wants to be the next Arizona state treasurer. Quezada was elected as an Arizona state representative in 2013 and became a member of the senate in 2015. "Does anyone here know what a state treasure does?" Quezada asked during his speech. Quezada made a plea for the audience to vote and help him better manage and properly invest the state's tax revenues.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at the Juneteenth Forum at Rothery Center Library.
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
Melany Edwards-Barton, chief executive officer of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, greets gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez at the Juneteenth Forum.
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
Katie Hobbs addresses the attendees at the Juneteenth Forum.
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
Hector Acuna Herald/Review
SIERRA VISTA — The NAACP and the Cochise County Democratic Party hosted a Juneteenth Meet & Greet Forum on Saturday, June 18, at the Rothery Center Library.
Local and state office seekers gathered to promote their platforms and hear from constituents.
The list included local candidates for Sierra Vista city council, mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Marco Lopez.
Hobbs was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2010 and became secretary of state in 2018. She now aims to be the Democratic candidate for governor.
Hobbs reminded the audience "our democracy faced the most serious challenge of our lifetime," referring to the attempt by some Republican politicians to change the outcome of the state's vote in the 2020 election. She spoke of facing personal and family threats during that time.
Lopez who was born in Nogales, Sonora, and was raised in Nogales, Arizona, aims to become Arizona's first Latino governor in 50 years.
The candidate delivered a personal message from a Southern Arizona perspective. He recalled his political roots as the young mayor of Nogales at the age of 22, being picked as director of the Arizona Department of Commerce then moving on to work under the Obama administration as a national security appointee.
Candidates for the other offices also told their stories. See the photos with this story for information on them.