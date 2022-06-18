Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — The NAACP and the Cochise County Democratic Party hosted a Juneteenth Meet & Greet Forum on Saturday, June 18, at the Rothery Center Library.

Local and state office seekers gathered to promote their platforms and hear from constituents.

The list included local candidates for Sierra Vista city council, mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Marco Lopez.

Hobbs was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2010 and became  secretary of state in 2018. She now aims to be the Democratic candidate for governor. 

Hobbs reminded the audience "our democracy faced the most serious challenge of our lifetime," referring to the attempt by some Republican politicians to change the outcome of the state's vote in the 2020 election. She spoke of facing personal and family threats during that time. 

Lopez who was born in Nogales, Sonora, and was raised in Nogales, Arizona, aims to become Arizona's first Latino governor in 50 years. 

The candidate delivered a personal message from a Southern Arizona perspective. He recalled his political roots as the young mayor of Nogales at the age of 22, being picked as director of the Arizona Department of Commerce then moving on to work under the Obama administration as a national security appointee.

Candidates for the other offices also told their stories. See the photos with this story for information on them.

