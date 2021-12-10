Canyon Vista Medical Center has a new leader this week.
Hailing originally from Michigan, Shaun Phillips has been named chief executive officer of the hospital and officially started in his role on Monday, Dec. 6.
Canyon Vista Medical Center is part of LifePoint Health of Brentwood, Tennessee. Phillips was part of LifePoint Health’s CEO development program that allows for chief operation officers to transition to become CEO of a hospital. Phillips said LifePoint Health executives and the Canyon Vista hospital board chose him for the position.
He was the COO at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City. He spent 10 years in pharmacy roles with Trinity Health and 10 years with Bronson Healthcare Group in addition to executive roles in various establishments in Michigan.
With the pandemic, Phillips has been working to navigate the hospital through occupancy issues while dealing with high COVID cases.
According to Phillips, there’s been a rise in cases due to families congregating during the Thanksgiving holiday, which opens the door for communicable diseases like coronavirus to spread.
“We’re social creatures. We need to have our connections, so it’s tough right now,” he said.
Phillips said Sierra Vista is a good-sized city that offers a lot of resources and has a lot of people the hospital can take care of.
“As a community hospital serving Sierra Vista and really all of Cochise County, we want to make sure we’re able to treat 95% to 98% of the care that people in this community needs,” he said.
This would include treating pneumonia, delivering babies and conducting surgeries for hip or knee replacements, among other health providing services.
Since 1997, Phillips has been working in hospitals. His first job in the medical field was at Mercy General Health Partners where he was a pharmacy intern for four years.
He completed his general practice residency afterward and worked as a relief clinical staff pharmacist in the field of cardiology. After residency, he became a researcher at Michigan State University.
Phillips said he discovered that clinical pharmacy and research weren’t the job paths that he wanted to pursue.
“I didn’t get the personal satisfaction of 1-on-1 patient interaction that a good clinician has to have,” he said. “But what I learned was that I was good at helping clinicians do their job a little easier, a little more effectively.”
Phillips would assist by making sure clinicians had the tools, equipment, services and support structures that would allow for them to provide better quality patient care.
He was a pharmacy clinical coordinator and eventually became director of pharmacy at Mercy Hospitals in Muskegon, Michigan.
Trinity Health transferred Phillips to another hospital in Michigan where he met the CEO, Denise Brooks Williams. Williams promoted Phillips to an executive leadership role. Phillips credits Williams for the mentorship she provided and being a friend who has assisted him in his career.
Mike Patterson was Phillips’ mentor at Havasu Regional Medical Center and has helped him to become well-rounded in his career. As part of LifePoint’s CEO development program, COOs are paired with experienced CEOs at larger facilities in a learning situation.
Philips said the current situation of dealing with the pandemic is damaging but has to be managed. He said he’s worried about staff, providers and the community.
He added there must be a push to get people vaccinated and wear masks.
“We are still seeing lots of COVID here,” Phillips said.
Phillips said this week there have been 25 COVID patients in the hospital, equivalent to 53% of beds. Phillips said it’s difficult to get patients in for elective surgeries.
“We as a community really do need to do what need to do to try to stop the spread of COVID,” he said.
He said COVID isn’t just a health care crisis; it’s also a staff and resource crisis.
There’s been a shortage of health care workers due to people discovering it wasn’t the field they wanted to pursue and people who wanted to retire early.
Phillips said the ability to produce the roles of registered nurse, pharmacist and neurosurgeons are difficult due to educational programs being lengthy, potentially decades.
Phillips said health care workers are a resilient group but that people also have a limit.
“That limit’s different for different people,” he said. “Some are definitely hitting it, and they’re getting out of health care. It takes us a long time to train and educate an ICU nurse or physician.”
However, there has been progress made at Canyon Vista with the current nursing vacancy rate dropping from 22% to 18%.
Despite the incredible amount of stress, Phillips said the hospital staff has been incredibly welcoming.
Phillips wants to share that process.
“We want to make sure that all of our staff members really feel like they’re part of a team,” Phillips said. “A team within their department and a team between departments.”
His vision is to build resiliency within the staff and make sure they feel they are a part of Canyon Vista Medical Center. By doing so, Phillips said he will spend time on different floors of the hospital to let staff, providers and the community know he’s there for them.
“We are going to make a cohesive team here at the hospital to make sure that we deliver better care to our patients and our patients’ families.”