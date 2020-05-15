Those safe inside the presidio (fort) walls refused to come to the aid of the soldiers being slaughtered by the Apache, despite hearing their cries — at least according to the most common telling of the story. This July 7, 1776 battle was undertaken by the first commandant of Santa Cruz de Terrenate presidio, Captain Francisco Tovar.
This was one of several Spanish presidios established to fortify and expand the northern edge of the presidio line. Tovar had spent fewer than eight months at the post before he and 25 men were killed in an ambush at Las Mesitas along the San Pedro River. Viceroy Antonio Maria Bucarelli y Ursua’s September 24, 1776 report provides a description of this battle against “los Indios Barbaros” or “Las Apaches.”
This engagement is important because the story surrounding it is routinely repeated, by historians and site docents alike because it captures the imagination and fuels interest in history. Retold many times, the narrative is nonetheless inaccurate and misinformed relating to the number killed and the location of the battle. I have transcribed and translated anew Bucarelli’s account and carried out field investigations along the river, providing fresh insights about the crossing where the battle occurred and the actions taken that day.
This battle has been inaccurately described using secondary sources and incomplete translations of the primary document. Some state that “Tovar and 29 of his troopers lay dead,” whereas others record that a total of 25 were killed. A memorial inscription at the presidio reads, in part, “Muerto en Batalla: 7 July 1776, Capt. Francisco Tovar, 29 Soldados...” But, in fact, the original document states that Tovar and 25 soldiers were killed, for a total of 26. Historians describe this battle as an attack on the presidio itself, with the battle taking place within sight of the presidio and Sentinel Hill (see figure): “the post sentinel shouted from the opposite side of the river. Gazing downstream, he had seen a large force of Apaches pass on foot through the river ford from the east…When they reached the base (e.g., the presidio), they discovered that no one was willing to form any kind of relief force.”
This version, of course, prompts questions as to why no one in the presidio (mostly relatives) would come to the ambushed soldiers rescue when they could see the carnage and hear the screams from behind the safety of the presidio walls. Tovar surely must have been unpopular. As engaging as it is, this story is not true. Instead, there are several important facts about the battle that require revision.
(1) The battle took place many leagues from the presidio (probably between 40 and 50 miles) — as the account states, at a crossing a day-and-a-half from the presidio — and while there is a ford near the presidio, it is located upstream from the presidio, not downstream, but is nonetheless not the location of this event.
(2) The account does not indicate which direction the soldiers marched, but a year later the patrol route between Santa Cruz and San Bernardino presidios was discussed. This upriver (south) road is the only portion of their patrol route that bordered the San Pedro for a day-and-a-half of travel.
(3) The battle occurred at a crossing. Such crossings are an important characteristic of the San Pedro River. Safe crossings can occur only in certain areas when the stream is running because of quicksand. Therefore, the Spaniards sought fords that provided a stable substrate, that is, gravelly or rocky channel bottoms. This attribute likely also explains why Tovar “inexplicably” ordered his troopers to dismount and fight on foot.
(4) Just four years after this battle, in 1780, Geronimo de la Rocha y Figueroa explored this river, making a map and a journal and recoding leagues, crossings, and the trail traveled.
(5) Rocha’s journal indicates he generally traveled anywhere from 8 to 12 leagues a day along the lower and middle San Pedro, providing a comparable estimate for distance traveled in 1776.
Using these sources, we can determine the approximate distance traveled in a day-and-a-half and at which crossings this likely occurred. Using this approach there are two possible crossings that fall within the appropriate approximate league distances of a day-and-a-half of travel and that therefore could be the crossing used by Tovar in 1776. I cannot divulge the location because it is an archaeological site, protected by law. Suffice it to say, that the engagement did not occur within earshot of the presidio.
While Americans were signing the Declaration of Independence, Spaniards were expanding their grip on their northern frontier through their presence at Santa Cruz (de Terrenate). Tovar was one of three commanders from this presidio to die at the hands of the Apache. More revisions to the standard view about this presidio can be read soon in an upcoming book: “They Fought Like Lions: Santa Cruz de Terrenate Presidio, 1775-1780” by this author.
The presidio is one of the historic sites open to visitors in the SPRNCA.
Dr. Deni Seymour, an archaeologist and ethnohistorian, has dedicated her entire research career to the study of Spanish missions and presidios as well as the indigenous people the Spaniards encountered. As part of 35 years of research she excavated for four seasons at Santa Cruz de Terrenate Presidio, both in rooms not previously excavated by Charles Di Peso as well as re-exposed some rooms he had dug.