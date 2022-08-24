SIERRA VISTA — A court aimed at helping the mentally ill, addicts and veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses will soon be back in session, officials said this week.
The court — formally called the Court Assisted Recovery Court, but popularly known as CARe Court — will focus solely on individuals who commit misdemeanor offenses and fall under one of three categories: Mentally ill, addict or veteran, said Kristina Guerrero, a deputy Cochise County Attorney who led a discussion last week concerning the return of the tribunal.
The court will be held in Sierra Vista's Justice of the Peace Precinct Five courthouse, and the bulk of the defendants likely will have committed their offenses in the Sierra Vista area, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
There could be some exceptions, Borgstadt said.
"If a county attorney from another JP (justice court) thinks someone might benefit from CARe Court they can petition to have the case moved to JP5. But the majority of the cases will be from JP5," Borgstadt said.
A prosecutor must be the one to refer a defendant to the CARe Court program, officials said.
Former Sierra Vista Justice of the Peace Pat Call eliminated CARe Court at the height of the pandemic, Guerrero said.
But after seeing so many mental health-related issues in the defendants appearing before him, Sierra Vista Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman approved the resurgence of the specialty court, Guerrero said.
"It's really a mental health court," Guerrero said.
The court will meet the third Wednesday of every month at 2:30 p.m, officials said. If a person is referred to the program and is accepted into CARe Court, they must follow and complete whichever program of recovery or assistance they're placed in if they want all charges against them dropped.
In 2016 when he was the Sierra Vista Justice of the Peace, Timothy Dickerson, now the presiding judge for Cochise County and a Cochise County Superior Court Judge, wrote in the Herald/Review: "Most participants have a medium or high risk of re-offending. CARe is a diversion program, which means that the criminal charges are dismissed if the person graduates from the program. Graduation requires that the defendant participate in treatment and comply with the rules of the program. It usually takes six to nine months for a person to successfully complete CARe Court.
"The advantage of CARe Court to the defendants is that it provides the defendant with the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction, which alone can be very harmful to a person’s employment opportunities, and a sentence of fines or jail time. The advantage to the community is that we treat the underlying problem rather than just imposing punishment. We also save the county money by: 1) Reducing incarceration, both pretrial and post adjudication, and 2) Eliminating the need for mental competency hearings and restoration to competency treatment."
Attending the meeting last week were the Cochise County Attorney's Office, Sierra Vista Police, Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services, Community Partners Integrated Healthcare, the Warrior Healing Center and Cochise County Juvenile Probation. The Cochise County Public Defender's Office also will be involved.
So far one person has been identified as an applicant/client for CARe Court, Borgstadt said.