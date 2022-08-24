Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — A court aimed at helping the mentally ill, addicts and veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses will soon be back in session, officials said this week.

The court — formally called the Court Assisted Recovery Court, but popularly known as CARe Court — will focus solely on individuals who commit misdemeanor offenses and fall under one of three categories: Mentally ill, addict or veteran, said Kristina Guerrero, a deputy Cochise County Attorney who led a discussion last week concerning the return of the tribunal.

