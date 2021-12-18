TUCSON — Across all six Caring Connections for Special Needs (CCSN) locations (Tucson, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Benson, Safford and Payson), kids are crafting holiday cards for senior and long-term patients of Haven Health facilities around their community.
As part of the CCSN curriculum, our members are taught to practice integrity, show kindness and be respectful of others. A wonderful opportunity to incorporate these lessons this season is to show kindness to others by sharing homemade cards with those who might be in need of some holiday cheer.
Our kids spent time brightly coloring or crafting kind-hearted messages and glittering holiday cards to show compassion in the hopes of brightening someone’s day. Recognizing that isolation and being away from family and friends might limit the joy of the season as we continue through the pandemic, CCSN wanted to help the seniors stay upbeat and positive during this time of year.
“As a behavioral health organization, we understand the holidays may be a stressful or challenging time for children and adults. We wanted to send positivity to those who may not be able to be with families and let them know CCSN cares and they matter,” said Chief Executive Officer Alison Hulshof.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, cards were delivered to the office of each Haven Health for distribution by their respective activities coordinator.
Caring Connections for Special Needs is a family-run organization providing behavioral health services to children. It accepts all AHCCCS health plans for kids up to the age of 18. It offers a variety of programs and services such as an after school program, The Littles (an early learners’ program), as well as family support services. Mentors can also provide assessments, attend CFT meetings and provide individualized care in home.
For more information, contact Carmen Noriega, marketing manager at 520-468-1250 or email cnoriega@ccsneeds.com.