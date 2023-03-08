SIERRA VISTA — An 84-year-old man was carjacked early Wednesday, the suspect punching the elderly victim in the back of the head then roaring off in the octogenarian's truck at a high rate of speed out of the city, police said.
The suspect, about 30 years old, was stopped only after he slammed the stolen Ford F-250 into several vehicles queued up at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 near Whetstone, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
Five cars were involved in the crash, including the stolen green Ford pickup truck, two silver cars, a white sedan and another white vehicle that was off the road.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured and was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, Borgstadt said. The stolen vehicle rolled during the crash and was left resting upside down.
Bart Graves, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said it's unknown whether there were other injuries at the Border Patrol station.
"This was a carjacking that occurred in Sierra Vista," Graves said. "A pursuit ensued. It ended with a collision near the BP checkpoint. The suspect has serious injuries and was flown to a Tucson area hospital. Unknown if anyone else was injured."
The incident unfolded just before 9 a.m. at the AutoZone, 812 E. Fry Blvd., after the elderly man left the store and headed toward his truck, Borgstadt said.
At that point, a younger Hispanic male came up behind the victim and hit him in the back of the head with his hand, knocking the octogenarian to the ground. The suspect took off and headed out of the city northbound on SR 90, Borgstadt said.
Police were called by AutoZone staff and an alert was put out with the description of the victim's truck, Borgstadt said.
A DPS trooper spotted the truck on SR 90 and began following the suspect, attempting to pull him over, Borgstadt said. The man refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, ending only after the suspect crashed into several cars waiting in line to be checked at the Border Patrol station.
It is suspected that the green pickup attempted to go around the barricades of the checkpoint and lost control on the shoulder, crashing into multiple vehicles, officials said.
Cars lined the highway as state troopers blocked off SR 90 north as the investigation continued Wednesday afternoon. Emergency gauges, clothing and other debris were scattered around the checkpoint.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Herald/Review reporter Arilynn Hyatt contributed to this article.
