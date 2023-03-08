SIERRA VISTA — An 84-year-old man was carjacked early Wednesday, the suspect punching the elderly victim in the back of the head then roaring off in the octogenarian's truck at a high rate of speed out of the city, police said.
The suspect, 30 years old, was stopped only after he slammed the stolen Ford F-250 into four vehicles queued up at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 near Whetstone, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
A day prior to the carjacking and crash incident, the same suspect had been released from the Cochise County Jail after Sierra Vista Police arrested him on drug charges, Borgstadt said.
The arrest was Monday and the man was released Tuesday. His car had been impounded, Borgstadt said.
The crash left not only the suspect injured - he was listed in critical condition at a Tucson hospital Thursday afternoon - but also two of the motorists whose cars he ran into, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. One of the victims was treated at the scene and the other was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.
The suspect, from Tucson, has not been identified because police have been unable to reach his family, Borgstadt said. He faces a slew of charges, to include strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement.
The elderly victim was not hurt, Borgstadt said.
At the crash scene Wednesday, several cars lined the highway as state troopers blocked off northbound SR 90. Emergency gauges, clothing and other debris were scattered around the checkpoint.
"This was a carjacking that occurred in Sierra Vista," Graves said. "A pursuit ensued. It ended with a collision near the BP checkpoint."
The incident unfolded just before 9 a.m. at the AutoZone, 812 E. Fry Blvd., after the man left the store and headed toward his truck, Borgstadt said.
At that point, a younger Hispanic male came up behind the victim and hit him in the back of the head with his hand, knocking the individual to the ground. The suspect took off and headed out of the city northbound on SR 90, Borgstadt said.
Police were called by AutoZone staff and an alert was put out with the description of the victim's truck, Borgstadt said.
A DPS trooper spotted the truck on SR 90 and began following the suspect, attempting to pull him over, Borgstadt said. The man refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, ending only after the suspect crashed into several cars waiting in line to be checked at the Border Patrol station.
The suspect traveled roughly nine miles at 100 miles per hour, Graves said.
Once he reached the Border Patrol checkpoint, investigators believe the truck thief attempted to go around the barricades of the checkpoint and lost control on the shoulder, crashing into the cars.
Border Patrol officials said Thursday that the suspect also had bulldozed into equipment set up at the checkpoint.
“No agents were injured in the crash and (they) immediately rendered aid to the victims,” Border Patrol officials said.
Herald/Review reporter Arilynn Hyatt contributed to this article.
