SIERRA VISTA — An 86-year-old man was carjacked early Wednesday, the suspect punching the elderly victim in the back of the head then roaring off in the octogenarian’s truck at a high rate of speed out of the city, police said.

The suspect, 30 years old, was stopped only after he slammed the stolen Ford F-250 into four vehicles queued up at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 near Whetstone, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?