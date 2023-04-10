A man who police say punched an 86-year-old motorist, stole his truck and later crashed the pickup into several other vehicles at a Border Patrol checkpoint last month told a judge on Monday that he wants a trial "as soon as possible."

Luciano Kristoff was arraigned on Monday afternoon in Cochise County Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom, and seconds after defense attorney Joshua Jones entered a plea of not guilty for the multiple charges filed against him, Kristoff asked for his day in court.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?