Border Patrol personnel peruse the wreck at the State Route 90 Border Patrol checkpoint last month as they walk next to the overturned vehicle the suspect was driving. The defendant in the case, Luciano Kristof of Tucson, requested a trial "as soon as possible" during his arraignment Monday in Cochise County.
A man who police say punched an 86-year-old motorist, stole his truck and later crashed the pickup into several other vehicles at a Border Patrol checkpoint last month told a judge on Monday that he wants a trial "as soon as possible."
Luciano Kristoff was arraigned on Monday afternoon in Cochise County Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom, and seconds after defense attorney Joshua Jones entered a plea of not guilty for the multiple charges filed against him, Kristoff asked for his day in court.
Like other states, Arizona affords defendants the right to a speedy trial. If an individual is in custody, the proceeding must take place 150 days after the arraignment. If the person is out on bond, the trial must take place 180 days after the arraignment, state law shows.
The 30-year-old Tucson man is charged with multiple offenses stemming from the brazen March 8 incident that started at an AutoZone store in Sierra Vista and ended at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 after a pursuit with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, investigators said.
Sierra Vista Police say Kristoff stole the elderly man's pickup, then took off at a high rate of speed out of the city. A trooper spotted Kristoff speeding down SR90 and when he tried to stop him, Kristoff refused and continued racing down the highway, investigators said.
As he approached the checkpoint, Kristoff lost control of the stolen truck and slammed into two drivers waiting in the checkpoint line, investigators said.
The impact sent the pickup flying and it landed on its side in the median, and caused a chain reaction involving two additional vehicles. The other two motorists were injured, but not seriously, police said.
Kristoff had to be airlifted to Tucson where he was listed in critical condition for days after slipping into a coma at Banner-University Medical Center.
But on March 17, Kristoff regained consciousness and the next day he took off from the hospital “against medical advice,” Sierra Vista Police said.
DPS troopers had been stationed outside his door, but because hospital officials were unsure if Kristoff would recover, they asked law enforcement to leave the premises, DPS spokesman Bart Graves previously told the Herald/Review.
DPS and Sierra Vista Police obtained warrants for Kristoff’s arrest after his departure from the hospital.
He was arrested by Tucson Police on March 29 and was transferred to the Cochise County Jail. Kristoff is charged with strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement.
An evidentiary hearing to determine whether Kristoff should be released on a lower bond from the county lockup was scheduled for last week, but it was postponed after a defense attorney was assigned to his case. That proceeding has been rescheduled for April 18.
Additionally, a hearing to set a trail date has been set for May 8.
