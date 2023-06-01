casa

Alternative Dispute Resolution/Court Appointed Special Advocates Division Director Dr. Abigail Dodge stands in her Cochise County Superior Court office last week in Sierra Vista.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — For national reunification month in June, one organization recognizes the hard work its volunteers do with the courts and the foster care system to get families back together. 

Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers often are assigned cases with a poor outlook. However, the primary goal for each case is to reunify families, said Abigail Dodge, Cochise County CASA director.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?