SIERRA VISTA — For national reunification month in June, one organization recognizes the hard work its volunteers do with the courts and the foster care system to get families back together.
Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers often are assigned cases with a poor outlook. However, the primary goal for each case is to reunify families, said Abigail Dodge, Cochise County CASA director.
“For reunification to occur, the child must be able to be safe in the home when the conditions of return that have been established by the Department of Child Safety have been met,” Dodge said. “The child must be able to be safe in the home either with a safety plan or with a parent whose protective capacities have been sufficiently enhanced to alleviate the need for a safety plan.”
Dodge said that from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2023, about 50% of cases have ended in reunification.
Bill Ennist, CASA volunteer, said he is pleased to work with a judge who is not only appreciative of the work of CASA and foster parents, but also focused on finding the right home for kids and giving families every opportunity to regain custody.
“It’s good to know that your efforts are noticed, Ennist said.”
Ennist has been a CASA volunteer for about two years. He previously worked in health care until he had to retire. He used to be a foster parent with his wife before they moved to Cochise County from Phoenix.
“I was yearning to do ‘something’ when I saw an article in the paper about CASA,” Ennist said. “This seemed a good fit to perform a worthy activity but without the 24/7 commitment of being a foster parent.”
The volunteers act as an unchanging and reliable adult during times of transition, advocating within the court, child welfare and school systems, according to a press release.
Ennist said solving problems is one of the most fulfilling parts of being a volunteer. He says it takes a great skillset to be able to identity needs and then find solutions.
“Although I originally had a vague sense that I would be helping kids,” Ennist said, “once I became active, I found myself using those skills to find solutions.”
CASA is looking for more volunteers. The group wants to expand its diversity and demographics to better reflect the children they serve.
A prospective volunteer must complete an application with references, pass an interview with CASA staff, submit fingerprints and pass a background check, pass a polygraph test, participate in 30 hours of pre-service training, and observe the court and foster care review board, Dodge said. She said there are 43 volunteers in Cochise County.
Ennist said the application process was straightforward.
"There is no worry of having a case once you complete the training," Ennist said. "There are so many kids that you will be working a case within two weeks."
Ennist said the time commitment for each case will vary as it develops and as issues arise. Volunteers often work together.
“There are plenty of ways to volunteer without an overwhelming time commitment,” Ennist said.
CASA volunteers do not need any prior training and anyone older than 21 is eligible to apply, a press release added.
