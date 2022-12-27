Grazing to continue in SPRNCA

Trespassing cattle continue to degrade the banks of the San Pedro river within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area as is shown in this recent photo. 

 Submitted by Robin Silver, Center for Biological Diversity

TUCSON — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) completed an environmental review of four livestock grazing leases partially located within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) and will renew them with new terms and conditions which include an adaptive management strategy to improve rangeland.

The leases to the Babocomari, Brunckow Hill, Three Brothers, and Lucky Hills allotments will allow the ranches to continue using the land they have used for decades, though the number of animal units will be reduced by 50%, according to Colleen Dingman, BLM field manager, in her findings.

