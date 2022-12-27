TUCSON — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) completed an environmental review of four livestock grazing leases partially located within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) and will renew them with new terms and conditions which include an adaptive management strategy to improve rangeland.
The leases to the Babocomari, Brunckow Hill, Three Brothers, and Lucky Hills allotments will allow the ranches to continue using the land they have used for decades, though the number of animal units will be reduced by 50%, according to Colleen Dingman, BLM field manager, in her findings.
She stated, there were “no findings of significant impact which would affect the quality of the human environment. Based on my review of the environmental assessment and supporting documents, I have determined that the selected plan will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment. Additionally, the environmental effects do not exceed those effects described in the final environmental impact statement for the SPRNCA. This finding is based on the degree of the effects described in the document.”
The SPRNCA is a congressionally designated area created in 1988 to conserve, protect, and enhance the riparian area and the aquatic, wildlife, archeological, paleontological, scientific, cultural, educational, and recreational resources of the conservation area.
The news BLM was moving forward on the limited grazing allotments was welcomed by the ranchers, but for the people who hike the San Pedro River and are concerned about the impact cattle have on the plant and animal species under protection, it was not.
For years, people have complained to the BLM of cattle incursions down to the river and have been spooked when they come up on the bovines meandering the riverbanks and upland fields. Some have been chased by these trespassing cattle, which BLM staff has admitted can be dangerous. In spite of numerous reports to the BLM, nothing as yet has been done to protect the river from this damage, including the protected Huachuca water umbel, they allege.
BLM staff has determined cattle is hard on the land and detrimental to the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers due to E coli in manure reaching the water bodies and disturbing the ground around the rivers. So some have a hard time accepting the continuance of the grazing leases.
However, Dingman said the bureau will take steps to fence cattle out of the rivers and provide other watering options for grazing stock. The new management plan also includes integrated vegetation management treatments to address areas on the SPRNCA allotments not meeting Arizona Land Health Standards due to large swaths of bare ground and not enough perennial grasses.
Portions of both the Babocomari and San Pedro Rivers run through the area that could potentially be affected by the selected resource management plan for grazing, she continued. Both rivers are eligible and suitable for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System under the recreational classification.
“Four threatened and endangered species occur in the area affected by the selected alternative -- the Huachuca water umbel, northern Mexican gartersnake, western yellow-billed cuckoo and southwestern willow flycatcher,” she noted.
She stated the plan would result in “both short– and long–term effects to the environment from livestock consumption of perennial grasses and other forage plants, trampling of vegetation and soil, reduction of vegetative cover in areas where livestock concentrate and contribution to E. coli levels in the Babocomari and San Pedro Rivers have the potential to occur for the 10 years that livestock grazing would be authorized and reductions in grazing would be implemented through adaptive management when resource objectives are not being met.
Two of the short term impacts will be ground disturbance and vegetation destruction as new fences are installed, but the long term effects would be “negligible,” she explained.
Vegetation treatments would also cause in short–term effects, as removal of vegetation by prescribed fire, herbicide treatments to target woody upland species would temporarily reduce total ground cover and increase bare ground until perennial grasses and forbs begin to regrow. There may also be impacts from erosion control measures.
“The plan would result in both beneficial and adverse effects to the environment,” she continued.
Due to the reduction in the number of livestock, she expects a reduction in adverse effects which will not compromise the goals, requirements and objectives of the SPRNCA resource management plan.
Beneficial effects will result from vegetation management to increase in perennial grass cover and a decrease in shrub cover to move plant communities toward meeting desired plant community objectives. It would also result in indirect long–term beneficial effects such as reduced sediment yield from the uplands into the Babocomari and San Pedro Rivers as vegetation coverage increases.
Conservation groups continue to oppose grazing on the SPRNCA and say the BLM plan does not do enough to protect the endangered species living within and around the SPRNCA. Additional protected species include ocelots, jaguars, desert pupfish, Gila topminnows and the Arizona eryngo, another rare water plant.
The SPRNCA includes more than 46 miles of the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers, and nearly 57,000 acres of riparian areas and uplands, including four of the rarest habitat types in the Southwest -- cottonwood/willow forests, marshlands, grasslands and mesquite bosques. More than 400 bird species, 50 species of reptiles and amphibians and 80 species of mammals are found in the SPRNCA, making the area a world-renowned biodiversity hotspot which draws wildlife advocates from all over the nation.
Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of Western Watersheds Project stated in a press release, “As we’ve noted for over a decade, the agency is supposed to be conserving, protecting and enhancing this conservation area. Instead, the Bureau has yet again capitulated to the livestock industry by allowing livestock grazing, which offers no ecological benefit and which the science clearly indicates will cause lasting damage.
“Conservation groups have documented trespass livestock within the SPRNCA for over a decade and have pointed out the damage that even a few livestock can do to the area in a short period of time. Despite our best efforts to get them to do their job, the Bureau has ignored the science about the adverse impacts of livestock grazing in the SPRNCA, as well as the long-term public interest.”
The Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Arizona Chapter director Sandy Bahr stated, “The Bureau’s action today puts at risk the values the SPRNCA was established to protect, including the ecology of the riparian area and the many plants and animals that rely on it. Allowing livestock grazing in the riparian area is contrary to recommendations from scientists and to the public interest and must not go unchallenged.”
Longtime advocate for the SPRNCA Tricia Gerrodette provided this statement, “For 27 years, I’ve been learning about the San Pedro River valley ecological values and the harm to those values from livestock grazing. I’ve helped to measure the E. coli levels in the water and we know how high those levels get. We also know the majority of the E. coli comes from cattle, since ADEQ did some very specialized testing that confirms that. And yet BLM continues to authorize grazing. It’s very disheartening.”
Tuell also noted BLM’s Gila District Manager Scott Feldhausen previously said the district has a 30% vacancy rate. Those are not inspiring numbers to many as they believe the BLM may not have the manpower to perform all the actions described in the new plan.
The public has just 15 days from the date they receive the Dec. 21 written notice of the decision from the Bureau to submit a formal protest of the decision. After those protests are resolved, there will be a 30 day appeal period before the decision becomes final.