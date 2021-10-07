CBD, Maricopa Audubon file suit against BLM management of SPRNCA

SIERRA VISTA — For a number of years, hikers have discovered cattle along the river in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and notified the U.S. Bureau of Land Management of the incursion. Photos of the cattle and their hoofprints have been shared on social media, in the Herald/Review and with the Bureau of Land Management going back to 2014.
Even though the problem continues, the BLM is poised to allow the continuance of four grazing leases within the SPRNCA on 15,500 acres of the 55,000-acre protected area as the BLM moves forward with the implementation of its approved Resource Management Plan. The agency stated it would be rebuilding old fences to prevent cattle incursions.
In response, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Maricopa Audubon Society filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. They contend the “BLM has violated the Endangered Species Act by ignoring needed fence repairs and trespassing cattle that put the Huachuca water umbel and its wetlands habitat at risk.”
BLM Public Affairs Officer June Lowrey responded to questions: "As a matter of policy, the BLM does not comment on current litigation. Since the CBD and Maricopa Audubon Society have filed suit against the BLM regarding estray cattle on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, we are unable to provide additional information at this time."
In May, Lowrey, had this to say about the trespassing cattle: “When the BLM is notified of unauthorized livestock coming off adjacent private lands into the SPRNCA, we find the owner and have them remove the livestock. We have been working with the owner for the current cattle trespass and to date they have removed a large amount of the trespass cattle. We continue to work with our neighbors to help ensure removal of cattle from the NCA and repair fencing when it is down.”
However, in 2016, Eric Baker, BLM range management specialist, responded to a hiker who was concerned with the cattle. Baker noted the cows were "aggressive. I would caution you, if you are in the area again, to please not approach these feral animals as they were extremely aggressive shortly after I took the picture."
The CBD and Maricopa Audubon Society question the agency’s ability to protect the fragile riverbanks and threatened species, particularly the rare Huachuca water umbel that grows in the shallows, from the trespassing cattle as the four leases are considered.
The water umbel was once found in extensive riparian habitats in Southeastern Arizona and Northern Sonora, Mexico, but those have been reduced to several disconnected clumps in a handful of Southwest wetlands. In 1996, the CBD petitioned to protect the plant under the Endangered Species Act and it was listed the following year.
The umbel has seen one of its last remaining strongholds trampled by errant livestock, according to CBD founder Robin Silver. The center could find only two small patches of the semi-aquatic perennial with bright green leaves during a recent search of the area.
In a Sept. 27 letter to Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Deputy Director of Policy and Programs Nada Culver, Silver stated, “Regarding the subject of trespass cows, after relating an experience of a past potentially violent local incident while rounding up trespass cows, and after referring to the 2014 Bundy standoff in Nevada, BLM Gila District Manager and SPRNCA Supervisor Scott Feldhausen was emphatic about ‘never again putting his staff in such a situation.’ In other words, nothing is being done about the trespass grazing destroying the San Pedro and causing the extinction of an endangered species because the local BLM supervisor is afraid of violence by local ranchers.”
Silver said in the last two years alone, CBD and hikers have filed 17 complaints with BLM Arizona State Director Ray Suazo and Feldhausen regarding trespass cows and the agency’s failure to maintain boundary fencing.
Even a May 2018 letter from a group of scientists to Suazo to apprise the BLM of the importance of the SPRNCA and the possible effects from allowing cattle grazing to continue appears to have been discounted.
“We wish to apprise you of what we, as scientists with experience and knowledge of the San Pedro River ecosystem, believe is at stake in the Bureau of Land Management’s planning process. If livestock grazing in the SPRNCA is reauthorized, not only will many aquatic and riparian species and ecosystem functions be jeopardized but the critically important role of this conservation area as an ecological reference site will be lost. Allowing livestock grazing here jeopardizes its many aquatic and riparian species and the area’s critically important role as an ecological reference site,” stated the 21-scientist consortium that included many from Arizona State University and a few retired BLM staffers.
In March, the BLM conducted a prescribed burn to help clear out and restore part of the St. David Cienega at the northern end of the conservation area. It provided fresh vegetation for trespassing cattle.
“That’s the worst time to have them in there,” Silver said.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit say BLM has “not provided any response to that notice letter or any explanation of how it intends to protect and conserve the umbel. The signs of trespass cattle and documented fencing in disrepair in the area of highest concentrations of endangered umbel have been located in past surveys and indicates the BLM has not corrected this significant problem.”
Silver said, “Nearly all the core population of these highly endangered, delicate plants have been annihilated. They don’t stand a chance against the cows. We’ve been fighting for decades to save the San Pedro and its plants and animals. The BLM is either too timid or too apathetic to protect this fragile ecosystem from neighboring ranchers, whose cows are ravaging the river and pushing the water umbel closer to extinction.”
Mark Larson, president of the Maricopa Audubon Society, stated in a press release, “For years the BLM has turned a blind eye as cattle defecate and trample these beautiful wetlands and the water umbel to death. The plant’s health is an indication of how the whole ecosystem is doing, and sadly the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is on life support with its BLM caretakers out to lunch.”