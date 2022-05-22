DOUGLAS — Federal officials and Douglas Police investigators are asking the public for help in finding anyone who may have been sexually abused by a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent accused of raping a 15-year-old girl from Agua Prieta.
Brooke Brennan, a spokeswoman with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Phoenix, said Friday the federal agency and Douglas Police are working together to help identify more individuals who may have been victimized by Aaron Mitchell.
Brennan said Mitchell lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the 1990s until he moved to Sierra Vista to find employment.
The 27-year-old Mitchell, a former CBP agent with the Office of Field Operations at the Douglas Port of Entry, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse after investigators said he kidnapped the teenager the morning of April 25 in Douglas and took her to his apartment in Sierra Vista.
According to a probable cause report written by Douglas Police Detective Ivan Gamez, the teenager told police that she didn’t think she would make it out of Mitchell’s apartment alive.
The Mexican consulate in Douglas told the Herald/Review that the victim lives in Mexico with her family, but crosses daily into Douglas to attend school.
According to an indictment, Mitchell accosted the victim several times. The probable cause report shows that Mitchell handcuffed the girl and placed leg restraints on her the day he took her to his residence. He also blindfolded her at least once during one of the assaults in his apartment, the report shows.
Additionally, the night of his arrest, Mitchell bolted from police, prompting a short pursuit by Douglas and Sierra Vista police, the report says.
In his report, Gamez stated that Mitchell is a flight risk. Although the defendant is out on $200,000 bond, a judge ordered that he wear a GPS monitor.
Mitchell has been indicted on six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of kidnapping.
Douglas Police investigators said Mitchell lured the victim into his Toyota Corolla the morning of April 25 as the girl was walking to school.
Mitchell approached the girl as she was sitting outside the American Legion on G Avenue, waiting for school to start, police said. He told the victim he was a cop and asked her to show him her documentation. The teenager produced her birth certificate, which was wrapped in a plastic baggie.
Mitchell told the teen he had to take her to the police department. She got into his car and he drove to a residential area. At that point, Mitchell handcuffed the teenager and placed leg restraints on her, the report shows.
Mitchell then drove by the Douglas Police Department and when the girl told him he had passed it, he told her she had to go to Sierra Vista Police instead, the report says.
The teen told police they ended up at an apartment building in Sierra Vista. Police later found that Mitchell and a roommate were living at an apartment in the 4400 block of East Busby Drive in the city.
Aside from sexually assaulting the girl several times, police said Mitchell also gave the girl alcohol while they watched “Criminal Minds” on TV, the report shows.
He drove the girl back to Douglas that afternoon, dropping her off at the American Legion, the report shows.
The following day, the victim and her aunt were driven to Sierra Vista by police and the girl was able to tell detectives where the assaults occurred, the report says.
That same evening, just after 10 p.m., Douglas and Sierra Vista police spotted Mitchell driving near his apartment. When they tried to stop him, he took off and a short pursuit ensued, the report shows.
When he was questioned by police, Mitchell denied that he assaulted the teenager.
He told detectives he had past encounters with the girl in Douglas and that he had taken her to his residence because she wanted to skip school. Mitchell said he told the girl that he would not be able to see her anymore and that angered her. He denied having sex with the victim, the report says.
FBI officials in the Phoenix-Sierra Vista office are asking anyone that has information concerning Mitchell to please call FBI Phoenix, 623-466-1999, or email tips.fbi.gov. In your email, please provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.