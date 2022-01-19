COCHISE COUNTY — Almost one year ago, President Joe Biden stopped construction on the border wall initiated by the Trump administration, to the relief of some and grief for others.
Environmentalists and other interested parties in Cochise County praised the cessation of wall construction and are pleased to be offered the opportunity to comment on what remediation may be necessary to restore the landscape and migration paths of wildlife.
Politicians and ranchers have another opinion. They see border issues of migrants and criminal elements only inflamed by the construction halt, and aren’t seeing a path to resolution.
All of which again brings the environmentalists and border wall advocates to a contentious point.
The stoppage of construction left wall supplies like 30-foot bollards onsite and gaps in the wall at a number of locations in Cochise County and elsewhere along the Arizona border with Mexico in the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas turned to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to deal with safety, environmental and remediation requirements.
This month, the CBP announced it is seeking public input on proposed remediation actions associated with the construction of the border barrier in Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties within the Tucson Sector.
CBP is seeking input and information to the following questions:
Are there any immediate actions that are needed to address life and safety issues, including the protection of the public, USBP agents and nearby communities from potential harms, and avert further environmental damage or degradation as a result of border barrier construction since 2019?
What are the highest priority actions?
Are there best practices the remediation contractor should follow when implementing these activities?
The public comment period will end Feb. 3.
The opportunity for comments is welcomed by Cyndi Tuell of Western Watersheds, a nonprofit environmental conservation group, and others.
Tuell stated, “First and foremost, border wall construction must actually stop. We are aware of several areas where construction continued under the guise of increasing public safety, but the area is now less safe than ever before.
“Habitat for Sonoran desert tortoise should be prioritized for remediation. This includes addressing high traffic speeds on roads that were widened or newly bladed into the landscape for border wall construction. Tortoise are much more likely to be killed on these roads because the construction workers, and now the public, can drive much faster than previously, or in areas that used to be protected from public vehicle travel.
“We know that Mexican gray wolves and other large mammals move north and south across the U.S.-Mexico border, especially in the central and eastern part of the borderlands. The best thing for wildlife, including wolves, jaguar, pronghorn and many species of low-flying birds, is to remove the new sections of wall and restore the vehicle barriers.”
Tuell also believes livestock grazing should be reduced or eliminated to aid wildlife survival.
In 2020, a push was on to replace portions of the border wall that created environmental and erosion problems along the 60-foot-wide Roosevelt Reservation from the eastern end of the county through the Coronado National Memorial.
Damage done to the San Pedro River and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, as well as within the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge in the southeastern corner of the county, was documented by environmentalists.
Among the issues was the use of underground water to make concrete onsite. The drilling of wells in some of the remote areas did impact springs that wildlife used as a water source for decades.
Kate Scott, founder of the Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center in Elgin, also favors public comment.
Scott said, “With gaps in the wall slated for closure, my colleagues in wildlife and environmental organizations are asking for thoughtful, scientific, environmentally sound decisions in consideration to where they plan on finishing the wall.
“Given the facts that last fall, endangered, threatened and other native wildlife species were caught on trail cameras attempting to find openings in the wall proves without a doubt that the wall ends all wildlife migration. Period.”
Bisbee rancher John Ladd has seen the erosion to the border road and damage to the gates and wall, but he is not happy with the undocumented migrants crossing the border.
Migrant number have jumped to over 100 a day, he says, and said Border Patrol agents have been pulled off border monitoring to manage the check stations along highways in the county.
He would like to see more agents hired and the remote technology to track border crossers used to a fuller extent.
“The Border Patrol is really trying to do their jobs with fewer agents,” Ladd said. “The government should finish that remote technology system.”
Gov. Doug Ducey is concerned with criminal elements and the plight of migrants who cross the border, with or without the assistance of “coyotes,” those who are paid by drug cartels to transport migrants into Arizona.
As part of his State of the State address on Jan. 10, Ducey announced an effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs and curb human trafficking.
The governor’s administration says in fiscal year 2021, 2,633 pounds of fentanyl and 19,572 pounds of methamphetamine were seized at Arizona’s southern border. Ducey wants to deal with this now.
He wants to create a partnership among border states to share intelligence and improve efforts to protect children and families, stem the flow of drugs, construct additional barriers at the border and increase federal resources to border communities, among other items.
“The human traffickers that prey on the desperation of people looking for a better life, need to pay the consequences,” Ducey said. “It’s time for us to increase the criminal penalties against human smuggling, and provide more funding to border counties to ensure prosecution and incarceration.”
Projects planned
According to the CBP notice, the agency will work with U.S. Border Patrol and other relevant agencies to determine which construction roads will be retained and which will be decommissioned.
Vegetation left from clearing the land outside the Roosevelt Reservation will be removed and the area reseeded.
All drainage crossings will be protected by appropriate measures such as articulated concrete block and other measures.
Openings in the border barrier that can be closed and secured will be. Some gates are missing hardware or have been welded shut. Welds will be removed and missing hardware replaced.
To review the proposed mediations, visit the website at bit.ly/3pR6sN8.
Work will start in the months following the comment period, and officials estimate it will take 12 to 28 months to complete.
To read the full proposal and leave feedback go to bit.ly/3pR6sN8.
Comments can be submitted for a particular feature on the StoryMap or emailed to CBP at TucsonComments@cbp.dhs.gov. Include “Tucson Remediation Plan Comments” in the subject of emails. Comments received by CBP, including names and addresses of those who comment, will become a part of the public record.
Call 800-514-0638 or comment by mail at U.S. CBP, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, D.C. 20229-1100.