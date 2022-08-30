Purchase Access

BISBEE — Positive signs are starting to show the benefits of the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network (CCRN) efforts to capture storm runoff, control the deposit of sediment during flood events and recharge a 25 mile portion of the Upper San Pedro river, according to the 2021 annual report.

CCRN was established in 2015 and recognized by the U.S. Congress in 2016. It is a consortium of Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Cochise County, Fort Huachuca, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District. It also collaborates with the Upper San Pedro Partnership and Fort Huachuca’s Sentinel Landscape Program.

