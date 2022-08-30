BISBEE — Positive signs are starting to show the benefits of the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network (CCRN) efforts to capture storm runoff, control the deposit of sediment during flood events and recharge a 25 mile portion of the Upper San Pedro river, according to the 2021 annual report.
CCRN was established in 2015 and recognized by the U.S. Congress in 2016. It is a consortium of Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Cochise County, Fort Huachuca, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District. It also collaborates with the Upper San Pedro Partnership and Fort Huachuca’s Sentinel Landscape Program.
The TNC and Montgomery & Associates, water resources consultants, produced the report.
CCRN’s mission is to implement projects that ensure a healthy San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) and provide water security for communities along the river.
Each CCRN project site complements the others in the region and each is individually designed to benefit the aquifer and river through recharge of stormwater and reclaimed water, the purchase of land to retire high volume pumping near the river and to preclude future pumping on undeveloped land through conservation easements.
CCRN currently has eight project sites spanning more than 6,000 acres around the river which can recharge of the aquifer.
The report noted CCRN projects added a total of 41,209 acre feet of water to the aquifer comprised of 31,709 acre feet of recharge and retired pumping and 9,500 acre feet of precluded pumping which permanently prevents groundwater use. It saved over 8,000 acre feet of pumping each year, equal to an estimated 2.6 billion gallons.
Among the eight sites, the Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP) effluent recharge project and Three Canyons conservation site are responsible for nearly 80% of the calculated water benefits accrued by the network through recharge and retired pumping.
As would be expected, rainfall dictates the amount of recharge and sediment control. In wet years, more water runs off the land because the ground is soft and cannot absorb more water. In dry years, the effect is less runoff.
Evaporative losses of stormwater runoff are a main hurdle to conserving water. Monitoring data over five years at three CCRN project locations show that less than 1% of precipitation that falls in a watershed actually runs off as stormwater with the rest lost to evaporation, according to the report.
Data from hydrologic modeling based on monitoring data collected from CCRN sites is used to determine the best locations for future projects to boost groundwater storage and baseflows of the San Pedro.
The monitoring of precipitation, surface water runoff and groundwater levels is an ongoing effort at the project sites. Data collection is tailored to each site’s specific features and project goals. The data are evaluated annually to support design, improve operation and track the results. Predictive models are used by CCRN to forecast how groundwater and surface water will respond to different management scenarios, including the potential location and design of future groundwater recharge facilities.
For instance, CCRN’s data shows that stormwater detention basins located within ephemeral channels, which flow only with precipitation, can result in significantly more infiltration downstream of a basin that would not have occurred otherwise within the channel.
The report noted, “This increase is due to the combination of naturally high infiltration rates in channels and the extended duration of streamflow that results from a constructed detention basin. This type of project is best suited to watersheds that experience accelerated runoff, so that even with detention of some stormwater, relatively natural flood flows are still able to pass through a recharge facility.”
The data also help design projects for multiple benefits, such as those that decrease erosion and sedimentation while also increasing groundwater storage and baseflows of the San Pedro River. This ensures the best investments are made for projects to meet the desired goals and objectives.
CCRN projects completed
The former site of a proposed housing development behind the Palominas Elementary school was the first recharge project done in 2014 by the county. The project collects runoff sheetflow from the Huachuca mountains into a basin which then allows the water to pass under Palominas Road and through channel and a series of weirs. Dry wells in the spaces between the weirs allow water to pass down to the subflow zone of the river. Water not captured in the dry wells makes it way to the river without all the sediment preventing erosion. It was designed with recharge enhancement structures to reduce the evaporative losses of stormwater by getting runoff back into the ground faster and increasing infiltration rates.
In 2021, nearly half of the infiltration of stormwater at the Palominas recharge facility was due to the six dry wells and two infiltration trenches. Most of the remaining infiltration occurred within the one-half-mile constructed channel, which recharged significantly more water than the traditional 10-acre detention basin located upstream.
The Three Canyons project, just down the road, ended agricultural pumping offering another benefit to the river.
Horseshoe Draw project benefits the San Pedro river by capturing sediment, preventing erosion and slowing flood water.
“The lessons we are learning from the Horseshoe Draw project allows us to design projects that take advantage of new climate patterns to meet recharge objectives,” according to the report.
Projects for the future
The Coyote Wash Urban Enhanced Runoff Recharge Project is located on a 2,984 acre parcel which once was an active ranch in the subwatershed and is now under a conservation easement, an agreement which permanently limits uses of it, held by TNC and owned by Cochise County. TNC estimates the easement conserves 238 acre feet a year of groundwater and buffers the south border of Fort Huachuca’s east range from additional development.
In the future, CCRN hopes to find the funding to install a $7.575 million, nine mile long pipeline from Bisbee’s San Jose wastewater plant to a point near the San Pedro river at the border with Mexico to alleviate the declining flow. An agreement between the county and the city was reached to sell 200 acre feet of its treated effluent annually for $12,000. The contract will terminate in 2024 if funding cannot be found. The city will be paid $35,000 upfront just for the option of selling the effluent bringing the total the city will receive for its effluent to $185,000 plus the annual payout.
To complete the Coyote Wash stormwater management project, CCRN will have to come up with $1.520 million and for the Riverstone effluent project another $4.75 million.
Ongoing hydrologic monitoring will continue to be an essential part of tracking and ensuring project success before, during and after construction of all CCRN projects.