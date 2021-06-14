BISBEE — The “Law Matters” radio show in Tucson recognizes the work done by men and women in law enforcement from every agency, and last week Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detective Carl Larimer and K–9 deputy Manny were recognized by Sherry Harrison, president of the show’s board, for their work in drug interdiction.
“We try to give law enforcement a voice,” she explained. “So, we invite different agencies to come out and talk on ‘Law Matters’ and give them more than just a soundbite on the broadcast so people know and understand what they do. They can tell the whole story. We want to recognize what they do for our communities.”
Harrison created the live radio show to open the lines of communication between the various law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. It gives callers the opportunity to speak with and ask questions of the officers. The show has been well received for its productive open dialogue.
On June 4, Harrison made the trek from Tucson to present a few gifts to the two Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Detective Larimer received a certificate of appreciation and a “Law Matters” pin and Manny was thrilled to get dog cookies and a chew toy tire.
“He’ll have that chewed up by the end of the day,” joked Larimer.
Harrison called CCSO Chief of Staff Mark Napier and asked if there was anyone outstanding she could recognize for her Above and Beyond the Badge segment of the radio program. He recommended Larimer.
“We have so many outstanding people,” she said. “Let’s start recognizing them.”
Napier noted, “He’s been an outstanding member of the department for a long time. We’re very proud of his contribution to our department. I’m a strong advocate for the use of K–9s in law enforcement, which are a force multiplier in our agency. People think of dogs in the aggressive posture, but they also perform search and rescue. They’re an integral part of law enforcement.”
CCSO communications officer Carol Capas just happened to have a new dog’s photo on her phone, a handsome young German shepherd that Napier said was being trained to replace Manny.
When asked if only male dogs were used, Larimer said most of the time males are used, but there are a few females in law enforcement.
“It’s honestly the drive in the dog,” said Larimer. “And females can have the same drive as the males, especially if they’re Belgian Malinois. They’re more athletic than a shepherd.”
Manny, a Belgian Malinois whose white face shows his age of nearly nine years, was recruited as a marijuana detector. Now that marijuana is legal, Manny will be able to retire soon. When that time comes, Larimer plans to adopt Manny and let him live out his days in peace.
Larimer, a Hereford native, is following in the steps of his grandfather who was a Department of Public safety trooper and a commander at CCSO, a few uncles and his father who were all in law enforcement. After serving in the Coast Guard where he was on a counter terrorism team, he got into federal law enforcement before moving back home. He has racked up seven years with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
In his third year with the CCSO, he learned of an opening for a K–9 handler. The supervisor of the unit approached him.
“I never worked with dogs,” he said. “Never thought about working with a dog, but he said I should come out and test for this. I’m very much pleased with my decision. Manny and I have worked together for four years now.”
With the main business of stopping drugs leaving and coming into Cochise County, he and Manny have been busy over the years, working anywhere from 40 to 80 hour weeks.
“People walk it across the border,” Larimer said. “Scouts set up in the mountains on both sides of the border and watch the crossing. They alert whoever is carrying the drugs to halt and lie low if Border Patrol agents are coming. They call on radios or text the smugglers.”
Just about all the drugs — fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine — coming into the county go straight to Tucson and Phoenix, he said.
“The loads usually don’t stop here for resale,” he said. “The drugs can continue north from there, but some are held back for resale here and other parts of the state. Mostly everybody getting their drugs are getting them from Tucson or Phoenix. Once you get to Phoenix, drugs are cheaper.”
Working with the Arizona Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement, the officers have made a number of arrests for drug smuggling.
“We want to keep the drugs off our streets,” Larimer emphasized.
It is not necessarily the drug users they want to arrest. The big dealers are the real targets, and that can be dangerous the farther up the cartel chain the investigation goes.
Larimer said he was shot at on two such encounters in Sierra Vista.
“We do have our drug problems,” he said. “You can’t get away from drugs. They’re everywhere. But, this year it’s slowed down. I think we had 60 or 70 arrests. We had double that last year.
“But, when it comes to violent crime, I’d say we’re a pretty safe county.”