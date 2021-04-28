BISBEE — In an effort to boost morale and keep deputies from going to other better paying jobs, Sheriff Mark Dannels and Chief of Staff Mark Napier made a request for an increase of $1,349,693 for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office 2021-22 budget, but reduced it to $576,260.
During a work session Tuesday with Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, Napier explained some of the hardships the department, which employs 300 people, is encountering in retaining deputies, detention personnel and support staff.
He pointed out the job was already dangerous when COVID–19 and the situation at the border added more stress to the job.
“We never thought we could take something home to our families that would make them sick,” Napier said.
Millennials, which would normally provide a pool of interested candidates, are not attracted to a career in law enforcement. They want a career with a purpose, he added.
“We are getting a limited pool of applicants,” he said. “And, the best and brightest move on to higher paying jobs.”
Napier told the Supervisors the increase in wages and compensation to deputies, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants will build morale and “demonstrate the value” placed on employees. By raising the entry level salary from $41,000 to $47,000, the CCSO would facilitate attracting more applicants.
The total requested compensation was $786,797. Of that, $741,350 will go to sworn and detention officers. Higher ranking officers would not see a raise. Support staff would increase their wages by a total of $45,447.
Napier said, “The market adjustment fixes structural problems. Some of our supervisors are making less than subordinates. That has to be corrected. This provides a solid foundation for future examination of compensation.”
The increase puts the CCSO budget at $21,706,516, which is offset by revenues of $4,436,770, resulting in a final budget of $17,269,746. However, Napier suggested some requests could be cut from this year's budget.
There was a request For $7,396 for body cameras for the animal control officers who have a high number of public interactions, he said. That expense could be put off until next year.
Napier asked for another $15,500 for uniforms, but then suggested that cost could be held off a year. If the uniforms were approved, he would make sure the money would be spent for that purpose, and receipts for purchases may be required. Napier promised more oversight on the uniform allowances.
Napier reported two positions, a commander and a sergeant, were vacant and if left vacant would save a total of $300,537, including employee-related expenses that would help cover part of the funding request. He also said compensation time and holiday pay could be reduced by $350,000, and made a commitment to find another $100,000 to cut from the budget. It would make the CCSO request $576,260.
“I would not propose this if I did not believe the budget was reasonable, appropriate and made sense for our county. Public safety is the primary responsibility we have and the public is well served by adopting this budge,” Napier said.
English remarked, “The belief of the electeds is that we were just to give them money and have no say in how it was spent. We handed them money and grabbed our heads and ask why did they spend it like that.”
Napier gave his word: “You’ll know what you’re buying into.”
English replied, “I haven’t heard that before. I’ll hold you to it.”
It is no secret the Supervisors and CCSO have clashed in the past over budget requests, but Napier wants to change that. He noted he would run the CCSO like the business that it is and work closely with the Supervisors, the Finance Department and the County Administrator as “strategic partners.”