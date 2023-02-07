BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office now has more than $24 million from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to will improve radio operations between law enforcement and fire emergency services as well as provide funding for the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement team over the next five years.
County Board of Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the two agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting, which allowes the sheriff’s office to proceed with both plans.
CCSO Chief of Staff Tom Ailen said a $6 million grant from DEMA will provide an array of 500 tri-band portable radios and chargers to cover all the fire and law enforcement departments in the county. He noted many agencies in the county do not have the funding to purchase such radios.
He said the new radios are needed by 20 fire department and seven law enforcement agencies to provide connection to the county’s state-of-the-art 700-megahertz public safety radio system. Tri-band portable radios can transmit and receive on VHF, UHF and 700/800MHz frequencies.
The second DEMA grant of $18,029,131 will fund the CCSO SABRE team, which has operated for the past five years to deter drug and human smuggling across the border, said Robert Watkins, operations commander.
There are five sworn CCSO personnel assigned to the team who worked with members of the Arizona National Guard to provide border security. SABRE places Buckeye remote camera systems on known drug and human smuggling corridors to monitor criminal activity. The cameras capture the scene and send the data to SABRE. CCSO or the U.S. Border Patrol is dispatched to intercept the smugglers.
Watkins said the “program has proven to be a highly effective, nationally recognized program, providing amazing results. Since its inception, SABRE has detected 116,700 undocumented aliens, apprehended 37,423 undocumented aliens, arrested 437 drug smugglers and seized hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs.”
In its current structure, SABRE is not self-sustaining and is dependent upon National Guard support.
English said the withdrawal of the National Guard by Gov. Katie Hobbs and her decision to defund SABRE may create problems in the future.
She asked if the new employees would be told their positions would be funded through a grant program and there was no guarantee the jobs would continue after the five-year grant expired. Watkins said they were. He pointed out some of the employees would be civilians, not law enforcement personnel, and so would not add to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability.
The agreement fully funds salaries and all associated employee related expenses for six sworn peace officer positions and 28 civilian positions for the next five years. Watkins said the economic impact of the annual salaries would contribute to the economic growth of Cochise County.
The supervisors unanimously approved the addition of one position to the Office of Legal Advocate to create a social worker position utilizing funds from Title IV-E (indigent defense) reimbursements for the purpose of improving parent and/or child representation in dependency cases, as requested by county legal advocate Xochitl Orozco.
The new position allows the existing attorney in the Office of Legal Advocate and the new position to manage time conflicts in court hearings, family meetings, foster care hearings and other related meetings. It would also enable the two employees to share home visits, especially when they are out of the county.
Orozco explained the county currently receives partial reimbursement for costs associated with the legal representation in dependency cases. To date, the county has approximately $129,800 in the Title IV-E fund, which can be utilized to expand, enhance or develop initiatives that improve the ability of attorneys to manage their dependency caseload, including the hiring of attorneys, paralegals and/or social workers.
The anticipated hiring salary is $46,000, plus employee related expenses for an estimated total of $62,500 annually. All future employment would be contingent on the availability of funds in Title IV-E similar to grant-funded positions.
Sierra Vista resident Jeff Sturges and Portal resident Alison Morse again asked Crosby and Judd to resign for their efforts to stage a hand count and the delay in approving the 2022 election results past the state mandated deadline.
In response to allegations that Judd had harassed and threatened county Elections Director Lisa Marra, Judd said during Call to the Public, “I appreciate her. I never spoke about her. I didn’t threaten her.”
Crosby stated Judd was threatened.
Crosby said the hand count was not illegal and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts and County Attorney Brian McIntyre gave them “bad advice.”