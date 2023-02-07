BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office now has more than $24 million from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to will improve radio operations between law enforcement and fire emergency services as well as provide funding for the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement team over the next five years.

County Board of Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the two agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting, which allowes the sheriff’s office to proceed with both plans.

