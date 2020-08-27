MESCAL — A 72-year-old man died from an apparent gunshot wound Friday in a Mescal residence on North Mescal Road.
“The victim, Otmar Schwestak was found deceased by his son when he came home from work,” said Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Schwestak’s son contacted the Sheriff’s office around 4:30 p.m. Friday after finding his deceased father on the kitchen floor, bleeding. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, along with Mescal-J6 Fire District medical personnel.
“We were dispatched to a medical call at a Mescal address, and upon arriving on scene with other agencies it was obvious the victim was deceased,” said Mescal-J6 Fire Chief John Moran. “First Indications were that this was not a self-inflicted wound, but involved foul play, so our medical crews cleared the scene and left it for detectives.
“Our people are trained to watch for these kinds of incidents and take the necessary precautions to preserve crime scenes and evidence,” Moran said.
Sheriff’s deputies contacted detectives, as a single handgun shell casing was located on the floor behind the victim. However, no firearm was located.
Through investigative leads, an arrest warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Jon Bentley of Vail, according to CCSO.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Fugitive Divisions assisted the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday by confirming the location of suspect Bentley and assisting in his arrest in the Walmart parking lot on Houghton Road.
According to a CCSO press release, Bentley was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pima County Jail on a homicide charge. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Additional charges are pending and the investigation is being conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
“CCSO is leading the investigation because the homicide happened in our jurisdiction, but the suspect was arrested in Pima County, so he was booked in the Pima County Jail,” Capas said.
“Our deepest gratitude goes to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in this case in the utmost professional manner,” Capas said in a press release.