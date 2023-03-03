BISBEE — In a few weeks, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office will hit the road to talk with residents about the need for a new jail and the need to pass the ballot measure that will add a half-cent sales tax over 25 years to build it.
This is an effort to replace a 40-year-old facility that increasingly presents housing, health care, security and maintenance problems. As has been said numerous times by Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, the existing facility faces continual costs of repairs and has reached the point where necessary upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems are no longer options. A recent assessment of the Cochise County jail found that the facility faces maintenance costs that are estimated at several million dollars.
The current facility was built for 168 inmates, but the jail population has exceeded 300 inmates in recent years.
Over the years, the current facility has been modified to incorporate basic technologies like the internet to accommodate radio communications and many other modifications to meet increasing federal regulatory requirements. Further renovations would be costly and would not address challenges to officer safety or space and staffing for 24–hour jail medical services.
Josh Arnold, National Institute of Jail Operations, who has toured jails around the country, visited the county jail in 2021. He said, “It’s not made to handle the load for today’s prisoners. The design is flawed.”
Joe Casey, communications information officer, said, “Most of these essential technologies we currently operate with were either non–existent or unavailable when the facility was built. Everything has been retrofitted into the facility. Despite all our efforts to accomplish what is within reach, when compared to new or more modern facilities, our capabilities and technology is substandard.
“Historically, radio communications within the jail have been inadequate. Radio calls for emergency response sometimes went unheard by some officers.”
Casey pointed out the existing remote conferencing capabilities are hampered by the noise from the jail. Sound–deafening padding on the walls in rooms used for conferencing has been of some benefit.
The new jail would house up to 400 inmates by 2040 at a cost of around $100 million. Thanks to efforts by state Rep. Gail Griffin, the county has $20 million to go toward the project. Thanks to U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, another $2.2 million was provided for the project by the federal government, said Dannels.
It was not an easy sell.
“It’s kind of exceptional for the state and the feds to come in on this,” Dannels said. “I went to the state and it was like why would the state pay for your jail. Rep. Griffin was a supporter and pushed for the state to help. But, the federal government is responsible for the border and that gives us public safety challenges, so that’s how we sold that. It’s a good start."
He is looking into other avenues for funding to keep the cost to taxpayers as low as possible.
“Every dollar we can secure is one less dollar for the taxpayers,” Dannels said. “And, that’s so important. It’s why we’re doing our due diligence and we’ll continue to look for other funds. We’re mandated to run the jail and house the prisoners in a professional manner, so I’ve got to ensure the facility is adequate and meets standards. This is important, transparency is important.”
Dannels said the community meetings will help get the message across to the taxpayers.
“We’re going to spend the time in our communities and we’re going to be transparent about it," he said. "We will build trust. We will try to have all the answers for them. I think it will be positive."
Though many have asked for design plans, those will not be available until the district is approved in May. Engineering plans will be costly and if the voters do not support the jail district, Dannels and the Board of Supervisors do not want to waste thousands of dollars on plans for a jail which would not be built.
The county jail holds inmates charged for everything from mental health related issues to drug charges, juveniles charged with adult crimes, violent offenders and more. The public safety infrastructure relies upon these facilities to meet the needs of citizens, community and region.
Sales tax increases
The funding of the jail district is the first step in the planning process because it will allow the county to determine the project budget based on anticipated revenues.
Approval would raise the county sales tax from 0.5% to 1.0%, bringing the county total, including the state sales tax of 5.6%, to 6.6%.
So, how would it impact the sales tax collected in the municipalities? Including the state and county sales tax, Benson, Bisbee and Tombstone would increase to 10.1%, Sierra Vista to 8.55%, Douglas to 10.4%, Willcox to 9.6% and Huachuca City to 8.5%.
Why go for a sales tax rather than a property tax increase? Sales taxes are paid by everyone who purchases anything in the 6,200-square-mile county. Property tax is paid solely by county landowners and homeowners.
Nine out of fifteen counties statewide have a jail tax, including neighboring Santa Cruz and Graham counties.
Community committee formed
At Dannels’s request, the county Board of Supervisors launched a public process to explore the county jail needs, improvements and potential costs to the taxpayers. They appointed 15 people from throughout the county to the Jail District Public Outreach Committee. The members heard from public safety officials, public health professionals and finance experts to better understand the issue. The committee focused on officer and inmate safety, the criminal justice system, crime and immigration challenges, transportation challenges, changes in technology, modern court proceedings, mental health needs, medical needs, tax and financial implications and other factors.
They determined a new jail was needed and the jail district should be decided by the voters.
Inmate numbers increase
The jail has experienced an influx of prisoners due to the attractive pay for load car drivers who pick up undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. and transport them to Tucson, Phoenix and elsewhere, according to Dannels.
While the deputies cannot arrest the migrants — the U.S. Border Patrol has jurisdiction over them — they can arrest the drivers for human smuggling and other charges, like speeding, which happens a few times a week or even daily. It can take 40 days or longer, depending on the charges filed, from the time the drivers are booked until they go to prison.
Last year, Dannels said deputies booked 617 border-related criminals into the jail from March to June, costing the county $878,000, a huge impact to the jail and CCSO bottom line.