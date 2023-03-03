title 2 (copy)

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels talks about the U.S./Mexico border in December.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — In a few weeks, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office will hit the road to talk with residents about the need for a new jail and the need to pass the ballot measure that will add a half-cent sales tax over 25 years to build it.

This is an effort to replace a 40-year-old facility that increasingly presents housing, health care, security and maintenance problems. As has been said numerous times by Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, the existing facility faces continual costs of repairs and has reached the point where necessary upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems are no longer options. A recent assessment of the Cochise County jail found that the facility faces maintenance costs that are estimated at several million dollars. 

