On Oct. 16, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a grant in the amount of $12,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The purpose is to allow the sheriff’s office to assign deputies to conduct dedicated traffic enforcement in high-risk areas through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).
This funding will also increase the sheriff’s office’s ability to detect aggressive driving, speeding, racing and running red lights, driving while impaired, and other traffic violations which endanger our public.
Submitted by CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas