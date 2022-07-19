BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office’s concerns for those incarcerated with mental health or alcohol and drug addiction issues has led to a seven-step program aimed to put them on a road to recovery and keep them out of jail.
Robert Watkins, CCSO operations commander, presented the program that would create a professional, mental health team funded through a $1,263,449 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona to the board of supervisors on July 12 and received a directive to proceed.
Watkins stated, “The treatment of those suffering from a mental illness in the United States is inconsistent and inadequate. This reactive approach to addressing the mental health needs of our community results in devastating outcomes such as increased hospital readmissions, overuse of law enforcement who may not have training in the areas of response to mental health crisis, death by suicide or hazardous events for the community. It will be like mental health first aid.”
He said the problem was growing and the CCSO is bearing the load as deputies are allocated to address mental health concerns which are not sustainable without a “serious course correction.”
An overview of what deputies have to do when responding to a citizen experiencing a mental health crisis could take anywhere from one to six hours as they render the scene safe and activate the Crisis Response Team. It can leave parts of the community vulnerable as deputies take people with mental health issues to a service provider in Tucson or Phoenix or even Yuma.
If someone wants willingly to be hospitalized, deputies will take them to any destination they choose for help, he said. In addition, deputies are responsible for transporting Title 36 patients to Tucson for treatment, which can take two to four hours of a deputy’s time two to 10 times a week, which results in overtime and reducing staffing levels.
Deputies cannot provide any mental health first aid for members of the community who do not meet the criteria for receiving assistance from one of the existing crisis mobile teams. This often leads to increased incarceration and recidivism, which increases the burden on local taxpayers.
As Watkins said, “We need an empathetic response to the incident for what it is — more of a medical crisis and not necessarily a crime. A non-uniformed mental health professional with specific training in detection and de–escalation will result in a less frictional event from a responder who is treatment–focused as opposed to the enforcement of laws.”
The plan is to hire a three-person team of mental health professionals and a plain clothed deputy to take on the responsibility to observe a situation where a person needs help more than he or she needs to be put in jail, he explained.
The proposed Cochise County Mental Health Support Team will help a person through crisis intervention techniques to de-escalate the situation, avoid jail time and lead the person to seek treatment.
The first step is to hire a lead mental health professional with administrative skills to draft policies and procedures consistent with national standards, as well as create a needs assessment focused on recognizing patterns and other factors to determine the most efficient use of resources, he said.
Next, the lead professional will hire two additional behavioral health professionals and a plain clothes detention officer who will perform Title 36 transports. Unmarked vehicles and the necessary equipment to support the team will be provided.
Team members will be required to take courses in crisis intervention techniques, suicide prevention and identification of mental illness. Once completed, the team leader will plan a 40–hour class to train all deputies assigned to patrol operations in CIT over the course of three years. Collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies to train their officers on CRT will follow.
The accumulation of statistical data will determine the best allocation of county resources and work with the county jail and County Attorney’s Office to meet the needs of the targeted population, he explained.
Through the collection of data, the team will be able to assess the effectiveness of the program which will result in the reduction of county resources and will provide a biannual, detailed report to the board regarding the findings.
The Legacy grant will be paid out over three years. The plan is to “aggressively seek out and apply for other grants to continue the program or augment the existing program to be more effective,” Watkins noted.
CCSO wants to service these people and share the successes of the fiscally responsible approach “while treating mental illness for what it is — a medical condition and not a crime.”
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, “We are seeing mental health issues more and more. It’s good to know we’ll have other resources.”
English said, “This looks like something that could work. The first person hired will develop the program, so we’ll need someone with administrative duties as well as mental health experience.”
She went on to say people with mental health issues, especially those who are frequently incarcerated, may prefer going to the jail as it seems “more like home.”
“It becomes a comfort zone. Every day someone spends in jail will reduce the ability for them to be a productive person,” she said. “We need to break that cycle. It sounds like you have thought this through and it looks like this will fill a niche we’re missing.”
Crosby pointed out gaining the trust of people with mental health issues, as well as those addicted to drugs, may be an uphill battle. He supported the effort.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka stated, “This is a crucial point in time for Cochise County. I’m excited about this.”
Watkins concluded, “We want to highlight that we care about mental illness. We’re serious about this. And it won’t cost the county taxpayers.”