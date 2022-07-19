Purchase Access

BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office’s concerns for those incarcerated with mental health or alcohol and drug addiction issues has led to a seven-step program aimed to put them on a road to recovery and keep them out of jail.

Robert Watkins, CCSO operations commander, presented the program that would create a professional, mental health team funded through a $1,263,449 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona to the board of supervisors on July 12 and received a directive to proceed.

