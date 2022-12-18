BISBEE — Once again, Cochise County deputies will take to the skies in a new helicopter leased from Western Sky Helicopters thanks to a $9,069,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA).
The money comes from a $335 million fund to be used for border related crime as a deterrent for those crossing into the U.S. illegally. Cmd. Robert Watkins said the helicopter will provide assistance in a number of crime-related scenarios, including tracking criminal activity along the border.
He continued, “Over the past 18 months, Cochise County has seen an enormous increase in criminal activity along the international border with Mexico. Cochise County covers 6,200 square miles with several different mountain ranges. As seen in other regions throughout not only our state but globally, helicopters afford the ability of personnel and resources to be transported and dropped into remote locations which otherwise would be unreachable.”
He noted the helicopter will “provide quick access to smuggling corridors and assist in maintaining digital surveillance equipment within the mountainous regions. It may also assist in providing immediate medical responses to both law enforcement, citizens and migrants in remote areas. The helicopter can also be used to assist our search and rescue teams as well as assist with our ongoing pursuit issues. Having this aircraft will allow law enforcement to safely monitor the pursuits and allow us to strategically place resources in areas where the pursuit can be brought to a safe conclusion.”
The helicopter will provide quick access to smuggling corridors in remote, inaccessible areas and the digital surveillance equipment allows law enforcement to respond immediately when smugglers are identified. It will also be used to provide medical response for injured law enforcement personnel and migrants in remote locations. Search and Rescue would also benefit from the helicopter.
It would provide law enforcement with the ability to safely monitor speeding vehicles to bring a deadly pursuit to an end.
The five-year contract will run through Dec. 31, 2027, said Watkins during the Tuesday meeting of the Board of Supervisors. He added there had been five recent situations in which a helicopter would have been useful to ground law enforcement. In one recent instance, eyes in the skies could have led to an early end to the chase of a suspect who shot two people at a Whetstone recreational vehicle sales lot. The suspect who killed one person and injured another fled the scene could have been apprehended sooner with aerial assistance.
He also pointed out the new helicopter would be outfitted with the latest technology so it could be used for night flights. The helicopter will be outfitted with $1,069,000 in equipment which includes camera with a laser designator, a monitor with approved aviation mounts, a mapping system, radio direction finder and a searchlight.
In the future, a medic could be a part of the flight crew to render aid if needed, but the team would not provide flights to hospitals. Those would continue to be covered by emergency flight ambulance services.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the grant, though English did ask a few questions about how the helicopter would and would not be used. She was concerned about safety, which is understandable as one person died in one of the two crashes in the previous helicopter donated by the Howard. G. Buffett Foundation.
She wanted to be sure the helicopter would be used only for law enforcement and not “public relations” as was done in the past with the last helicopter the CCSO had. It was used for legislators to tour the border region of the county and in videos for the CCSO.
Judd agreed saying, “I was concerned, too, when the last helicopter was used for other things.”
The grant funding the Office’s previous helicopter ended in 2020, leaving the department without the capabilities for about three years.
The supervisors also approved a second DEMA grant of $1,947,500 which Watkins said would pay for equipment and activities associated with the prosecution and imprisonment of individuals charged with drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal immigration and other border-related crimes.
“Cochise County experiences an estimated entry of 1,500 smugglers per month from the U.S.-Mexico border to smuggle human beings from the border to the Phoenix area. Cochise County Law Enforcement engages in an estimated two to ten high speed pursuits every day. Since Oct. 30, 2021, seven people have died from pursuits originating in Cochise County. Between March 1 and Oct. 10, 408 people have been feloniously victimized during smuggling related events.”
Though CCSO staff looked into “grapplers,” specialized bumpers, which can nudge a vehicle over and bring pursuits to a swift conclusion
The plan is to purchase specialized bumpers, known as “grapplers” to help bring the pursuits to a conclusion.
“The Grappler Police Bumper is the new standard in de-escalation of high speed pursuits. Finally, a device capable of stopping criminals in their tracks,” states the website.
However, the company has a waiting list of over 12 months to provide the bumpers and while it is effective against smaller vehicles, it does not for large SUVs and pickup trucks. While tack strips can be deployed, often the drivers just go around them.
“Nearly every day vehicles swerve around the tire deflation devices and flee through Cochise County communities at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour,” Watkins added.
So, instead, CCSO plans to “purchase large, heavy-duty, pick-up trucks and outfit them with Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) training-style push bumpers which will provide deputies with the opportunity to immobilize these vehicles and bring these deadly pursuits to a conclusion,” he said.
Rather than wait 18 months to purchase and receive the new trucks through normal he wants to purchase any four door, ¾ ton or larger trucks currently available.
“The trucks will be outfitted for this purpose and training will be provided and expensed through this agreement,” said Watkins.