Sheriff helicopter (copy)

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office previous B-2 helicopter is seen over the skies of Sierra Vista in 2016. The Office will begin leasing a new helicopter in 2023 thanks to a state grant.

 HERALD/REVIEW FILE

BISBEE — Once again, Cochise County deputies will take to the skies in a new helicopter leased from Western Sky Helicopters thanks to a $9,069,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA).

The money comes from a $335 million fund to be used for border related crime as a deterrent for those crossing into the U.S. illegally. Cmd. Robert Watkins said the helicopter will provide assistance in a number of crime-related scenarios, including tracking criminal activity along the border.

