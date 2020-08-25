BENSON — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Tucson Police Department are investigating the report of a kidnapping, sexual assault and stolen vehicle incident.
Around 9 a.m. Aug. 19, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a kidnapping where a female victim reported that she had been taken from Tucson to a residence in Mescal.
According to a CCSO press release, sheriff’s deputies, detectives and medical personnel responded to a Mescal residence where they found a 27-year-old female who appeared to be confused and had several visible cuts and abrasions, bruises and other physical trauma. The woman was dressed in minimal clothing.
Upon interviewing the victim, she told deputies that she had stopped at a convenience store near Grant Road in Tucson for gas at approximately 9:30 Tuesday evening when she was approached by two men. She told deputies that she does not remember much after that, but does remember waking up in unfamiliar surroundings, not knowing where she was.
“The woman remembers that at one moment she was being approached by two people, and then woke up in a strange house, in a confused state of mind,” said CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas.
After discovering a way out of the location, the woman ran for an unknown distance to a residence where she banged on the door until the homeowner answered and called 9-1-1.
She was able to direct detectives to the house where she believed she woke up, and was then transported to a Tucson hospital to be treated for her injuries.
A search warrant was obtained and served at the residence the victim had identified and items of evidence were collected, according to the CCSO release. As a result of investigative leads, a second search warrant was served at another residence in the area and additional items were collected for purposes of evidence.
Capas said the CCSO contacted the Tucson Police Department to report the incident and sheriff’s detectives went to the Tucson convenience store and obtained evidence.
The Tucson Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office are working collaboratively in investigating the kidnapping and stolen vehicle report in Tucson, as the victim’s car has not been located, Capas said.