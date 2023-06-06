BISBEE — There is good news for eligible homeowners in Cochise County as the Board of Supervisors approved the use of Community Block Development Grant funds for needed home repairs.
CDBG funds are appropriated annually by the U.S. Congress for the Housing and Urban Development Department and administered by the Arizona Department of Housing for rural Arizona, said Planner 1 Susan Bronson during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The money will benefit those with a low–to–moderate income, which is defined as 80% or less than the area's median income of people or households, according to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the American Community Survey.
Bronson explained to Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby, “Homeowners who wish to participate in the program will be required to demonstrate that they meet the program's income requirements and that their homes are in need of repair and/or rehabilitation. They must live full time in the home. The county will maintain a waiting list of eligible applicants.”
Homeowners who want assistance with home rehabilitation or repair are held to strict guidelines. Residents must live in and own the homes proposed for the program. Once work is completed, the homes cannot be sold for five years. Homeowners can apply for the funds, which can range from $15,000 or more, with a forgivable loan secured through a lien. The loan will decrease by 20% each year for a five-year period. After five years, the loan will be forgiven entirely, and the lien on the property will be lifted.
Repair program projects
So what types of repairs can be requested? They include elimination of health and safety hazards in the home; correcting building code violations; preserving the quality, longevity and appearance of housing stock; helping homeowners address accumulated deferred home maintenance projects; and enhancing occupants' health and increasing community resilience through the weatherization of homes.
Bronson said, “Emergency/Minor Home Repair is a grant plan to eliminate imminent threat to life, safety and health. The necessary repairs may include roof repair, floor repair, windows and door replacements and wall and ceiling repairs.
"The first priority will be to make repairs to the dwelling to ensure that the unit is safe for habitation. Repairs will be completed to replace, install, or repair items that create a health hazard or may endanger the health or safety of occupants. This includes providing accessibility.”
The requirements
The property must be in Cochise County. It must not be located within a special flood hazard area.
The unit must be suitable for rehabilitation and cannot be in dilapidated condition. Under the EMHR program, the project must not exceed $15,000.
There must be no liens placed on the property.
EMHR generally will be made on units that qualify on a first qualified, first served basis. However, the unit may be moved to the top of the list if the dwelling is in more need than others from a life-safety perspective.
Only one grant will be awarded to the homeowner under the program within a five-year period. Relocation cost may be awarded if temporary relocation of the household is necessary before or during construction, but the cost will be included in the $15,000 limit of the program.
If the contractor finds additional structural or unforeseen problems that exceed the $15,000 limit, additional funds, in the form of a forgivable loan, may be sought under the Moderate Rehabilitation Program to ensure the completion of the necessary repairs.
Who can apply
The Housing Rehabilitation Program assists very low, low and moderate income families. Income guidelines are updated annually and income verification must be valid for a period of six months. The property must have been occupied by the owner for at least 12 months prior to the rehabilitation and must be the owner's primary, full-time residence.
The program assists eligible applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
Those 65 and older who meet the income limits will be given preference, as will very low income people and people with disabilities that must have a legally recognized physical or mental or emotional condition that limits the performance of daily living skills.
Income–qualified families with children younger than 18 who reside in the household and are related to the head of the household are included.
Requirements for properties
Properties to be rehabilitated through this program must be free of encumbrances such as liens and judgments, Bronson said. A property may be encumbered by a mortgage in first position as long as the mortgage is held by a financial institution or other such mortgage company and sufficient equity remains in the property to secure a deferred payment rehabilitation loan that is in second position.
Properties encumbered by mortgages or loans held by individuals or partnerships are not eligible for this program unless a warranty deed has been recorded and a lien may be placed on the property.
Mortgage payments, utility bills and insurance premiums must be paid up and current.
Except for emergency home repair under $15,000, the property must be covered by homeowner's insurance during the rehabilitation of the property and the life of the rehabilitation deferred payment loan, if any.
Homes of historical value will be eligible upon favorable review by the State Historic Preservation Office or SHPO's designee.
Properties with existing building code or zoning code violations are generally not eligible for rehabilitation. However, if the code violation is related to a building condition that could be corrected within the requirements of the rehabilitation program, the property may be deemed eligible.
Homeowners must keep their living conditions sanitary with acceptable indoor air quality. Homes with pet feces or urine that impacts indoor air will not be accepted.
There must be no exposure of needles, biological hazards such as human excrement, undisclosed hazardous materials, and no excessive clutter that obstructs the contractor’s and the inspectors' work.
There must be no excessive debris in the yard that violates local code or which would cause a safety hazard to the inspectors or contractors.
Repairs must meet Cochise County building codes, yet there is no requirement under the CDBG program to bring the home completely up to code. Permits will be obtained and components of the rehabilitation will be inspected by a county building inspector. Weatherization, emergency repairs or accessibility projects may be undertaken only if the entire home is brought up to local building codes upon completion.
Energy efficiencies promoting green technologies such as solar energy, tankless water heaters, high–efficiency heat pumps, electric water heaters, water harvesting and water reuse and LED lighting are required. All rehabilitation projects will achieve increased energy efficiencies through the use of Energy Star practices.
Bronson said the county will track all loans and if someone should choose to sell the home after renovations have been completed, the county will enforce repayment of the loan in the amount that remains unforgiven. These funds will then be immediately circulated into the Housing Rehabilitation. Retention of HOME funds is not allowed by ADOH.
How to apply
The county will consider each request on a case–by–case basis.
Bronson said the county already had a number of people call her about the programs. Applications will be available on the county's website, by mail upon request, or may be picked up at the Development Services offices.
Upon request, accommodations for those with disabilities will be provided, including in–home visits. Application forms will be printed in English and in Spanish.
The information will be posted on other municipal websites, as well as with community organizations and churches, she said.
Call Development Services at 520-432–9300 for information.