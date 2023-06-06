BISBEE — There is good news for eligible homeowners in Cochise County as the Board of Supervisors approved the use of Community Block Development Grant funds for needed home repairs.

CDBG funds are appropriated annually by the U.S. Congress for the Housing and Urban Development Department and administered by the Arizona Department of Housing for rural Arizona, said Planner 1 Susan Bronson during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?