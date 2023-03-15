BISBEE — Qualified county residents in need of emergency home repairs or home rehabilitation will be able to get financial help in replacing roofs, mold abatement or other home projects through the Community Development Block Grant program.

During a work session with the Board of Supervisors March 14, county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth and Planner Susan Bronson reviewed the possible projects that could be funded with the county’s $498,872 CDBG award.

