BISBEE — Qualified county residents in need of emergency home repairs or home rehabilitation will be able to get financial help in replacing roofs, mold abatement or other home projects through the Community Development Block Grant program.
During a work session with the Board of Supervisors March 14, county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth and Planner Susan Bronson reviewed the possible projects that could be funded with the county’s $498,872 CDBG award.
CDBG grants are awarded through the Arizona Department of Housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used primarily to benefit low and moderate income people through the emergency repair program, projects that prevent or eliminate slum or blight conditions and projects that meet urgent needs related to health and safety issues.
Money can be used for public roads, sidewalks, water and sewer lines, parks and community facilities or child care, job training, health care and substance abuse programs.
Or the county can use it for comprehensive plans, community development plans or other plans and studies.
Supervisor Ann English asked if the money could go to Elfrida Water Improvement District for needed repairs, but Coxworth said the district would need closer to $2 million.
English also suggested the Bowie Water Improvement District, but Coxworth said it would be close to $1 million for that project.
Supervisor Peggy Judd advised Bowie will be receiving help for water system through a private company that will run transmission lines through the town.
English, Judd and Supervisor Tom Crosby tended toward the program to help homeowners with emergency repairs and home rehabilitation, even though sorting through the documents required for inclusion in the program can be time consuming for staff.
English said, "Sometimes when you want to serve a large number of people, you can spend too much time on administrative work."
Coxworth said that was a "concern" for staff, but he thinks "the need is out there in the communities. I think we'll have a good system in place for qualifying people."
Coxworth pointed out the money can also be put to use for repairs after high wind, flooding or storm damage as long as the homeowners qualify.
To qualify for the emergency home repair program, a single income earner must make $31,000 or less annually. For a family of four the limit is $44,400.
Those who want to enroll in the housing rehabilitation or emergency home repair programs must own and live in their homes. Rental homes are not included. People must provide income documentation, income tax returns and more.
Though the current cap is set at $15,000, available sums could go higher depending on dire needs.
The grant awarded was noncompetitive, but there are other competitive CDBG grants available for other larger projects, noted Bronson.
The supervisors will vote on what the program the funds will be used for in the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 28. County residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts during the meeting.
When approved, the county has 18 months to spend the money.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone