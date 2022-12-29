BISBEE — After the attacks on 9/11 in New York City and Washington, D.C., and the extreme destruction terrorists caused, the need for a proper structure to help fund disasters and emergencies for state, local and territorial public health departments was made evident.

So in 2002 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established the Public Health Emergency Preparedness cooperative agreement to provide a critical source of emergency funding. It has provided assistance to public health departments across the nation to build and strengthen their abilities to effectively respond to a range of public health threats such as infectious diseases, natural disasters and biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological events.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?