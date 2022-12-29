BISBEE — After the attacks on 9/11 in New York City and Washington, D.C., and the extreme destruction terrorists caused, the need for a proper structure to help fund disasters and emergencies for state, local and territorial public health departments was made evident.
So in 2002 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established the Public Health Emergency Preparedness cooperative agreement to provide a critical source of emergency funding. It has provided assistance to public health departments across the nation to build and strengthen their abilities to effectively respond to a range of public health threats such as infectious diseases, natural disasters and biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological events.
Preparedness activities funded by the PHEP agreement target the development of emergency–ready public health departments and plans that are flexible and adaptable.
Cochise Health and Social Services Director Alicia Thompson said in a prepared statement the funding received over the years has gone into the development of a plan to secure the safety and wellbeing of residents and businesses.
The COVID–19 pandemic was one of the most serious health emergencies the county has experienced with 38,338 people infected by the virus over the past three years and 622 deaths. Thanks to this funding source to prepare a plan, Thompson said, “Our PHEP program is not only to help respond to COVID–19 hospital surges or to help get points of distribution set up for vaccine. The PHEP program is an integral piece of the puzzle when our community experiences any type of emergency.”
A $241,241 grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services through the federal PHEP bureau was awarded and approved by the Board of Supervisors in November to increase participation in the ongoing development of the state and county health preparedness infrastructure. The vote was not unanimous as Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd approved the grant. Supervisor Tom Crosby did not. He has stated numerous times he wants the county out of the vaccination business.
However, Thompson noted the county’s PHEP team has a far wider range of duties than the COVID–19 pandemic. The team is required to attend meetings, maintain and update response plans and develop mutual aid agreements with other jurisdictions. The members participate in workgroups to enhance the Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance and Intelligence System; in epidemiology specific trainings, workshops or conferences; and in required statewide and regional public health exercises.
Last year Thompson pointed out other emergencies of concern, like the serious water issues in Bowie when a pump failed in November, making the residents’ water unsafe to drink. The 2022 monsoon bought dramatic rainfalls and high winds to the Sulphur Springs Valley and in July downed 70 power poles in Douglas alone. Damaging floods occurred in St. David and Elfrida. Thanks to the partnerships in place, the county team was able to promptly assist those affected by the emergencies.
The PHEP program works in partnership with “county emergency management, fire departments, law enforcement, hospitals, primary care providers, Red Cross and more, to ensure the health of our communities is addressed during all types of emergencies,” Thompson said.
“I want to assure our community that the definitions of what is an emergency are not arbitrary,” she said. “I am thankful the supervisors continue to support PHEP and approved the funding of this grant. Now, CCHSS will continue to provide resources and support to our community partners.
“CCHSS works to support healthy people living in a healthy community, it is our mission and our passion. We simply cannot do this work without the support of our elected officials, community partners and funders.”
