Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SAN PEDRO HOUSE — The Friends of the San Pedro River are happy to announce the reopening of the visitors center and bookstore at the San Pedro House on Saturday, April 30.

At 7 a.m. there will be a bird watching walk followed by a nature walk at 7:30 a.m. 

At 8 a.m. there will be an historic tour of the San Pedro House and its surroundings.

All three tours are free but limited in size.

You must make a reservation by requesting spots for your group.

At 9:30, there will be a ribbon–cutting ceremony to officially reopen the store.  For information or to reserve a tour post email fspr@sanpedroriver.org.



Tags