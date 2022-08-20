BISBEE — After hearing from both sides, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal agreed with defendants Arizona Water Defenders and dismissed a petition challenge that could have prevented Douglas basin voters from deciding on the designation of an active management area.
Friday, Arizona Water Defenders attorney John MacKinnon noted the plaintiffs, Heather Floyd and Sonia Gasho, filing as Rural Water Assurance do not live within the Douglas basin.
“They failed to raise a lawful election challenge to this initiative proceeding in the time and manner applicable by law. They have wholly failed to demonstrate any legal basis,” said MacKinnon.
Arizona Statute 19-121.03 states: “Any citizen may challenge in superior court the certification made by a county recorder within five calendar days of the receipt thereof by the Secretary of State. The action shall be advanced on the calendar and heard as a trial de novo and decided by the court as soon as possible.”
Cardinal agreed Floyd and Gasho did not meet the deadline in filing the challenge to signatures on the petition sheets.
Floyd and Gasho also alleged there were many suspect signatures due to addresses and zip codes done in a similar handwriting style. By their count, the questionable signature lines would have reduced the total number of legal signatures to a level below the 10% of all registered voters required by statute.
The Douglas basin has 13,456 registered voters, which would require 1,345 as the minimum number of signatures, said MacKinnon. Of the 2,240 signatures circulators gathered, 1,683 were verified by county Elections Director Lisa Marra and county Recorder David Stevens.
MacKinnon also said there was not enough time to go through the petition sheets line by line with a handwriting expert who could testify to the authenticity of the signatures and meet the deadlines for ballot language.
He also noted some of the people who signed the petition had trouble filling out the form, including a blind person who needed help.
The petition circulators were in the courtroom and willing to testify to their actions, he added.
“There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the circulators,” he said. “Those people have a right to participate in the process.”
He asked the court to dismiss the case.
Floyd said the questionable petition signatures should be disallowed due to “handwriting discrepancies.”
Gasho said, “It’s imposing a law on a community that doesn’t want it.”
Cardinal dismissed the case and noted, “These citizen initiatives are special. Arizona is unique in that people can bring issues to the voters. People may seek to enact laws for the benefit of the community. There are very clear rules. People can make their decisions and be heard through the November ballot.”
Ashley Dahlke, AWD’s chairwoman, said after the hearing, “This means we can move forward to protect our groundwater. Citizen initiatives work and you can make things happen.
“It’s clear that some groundwater users don’t want this to go to a vote. They don’t want the thousands of people affected by the depletion of the Douglas basin to have any say in what happens. But the judge found in our favor, and people will be able to make their wishes known by voting in November.”
Rebekah Wilce, treasurer of AWD, told the Herald/Review that Gasho and Floyd formed a “ballot measure expenditure committee, Rural Water Assurance, in Cochise County in May. The challenge is not based on an accurate review of the 2,271 signatures that were submitted, and it was not filed by residents of the affected basin. Their complaint makes clear that these residents of a different groundwater basin do not want those living in the Douglas basin to be able to vote on whether or not we want an active management area — common–sense limits on and monitoring of the largest water users — for our community.”
Gasho, who lives in the Willcox basin, which also has an AWD citizen initiative to form an AMA, stated, “We need to review election statutes. Five days are not enough.”
She is against the Willcox basin AMA effort, but is not opposed to the goals of preserving groundwater.
“Water is precious,” she said. “But, this does not do what the group claims it will. It will not bring water back to our wells. We need a compromise between the agricultural users and the communities.”
Instead, she would like to see Water Infrastructure Finance Authority grants for recharge projects.
Marra and Stevens said they did what was expected of them.
Marra said, “I was never concerned about it. We did our job — ruled out pages, verified signatures — it takes hours to go through them.”
Stevens said, “We did what was asked of us. We may need some changes to the state statue. It needs to be cleaned up and more readable for the layman.”
Active management areas
The 1980 Arizona Groundwater Management Act gives residents of a community the opportunity to set groundwater protections through the ballot initiative. However, the two proposed for Cochise County are the first initiated in the state.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources helps develop management plans and goals and tracks groundwater data in the AMAs. The agency also conducts annual studies of the basin via its wells and those of people who have volunteered their wells to be monitored.
Under an AMA, people with wells that pump 35 gallons per minute or less are exempt from restrictions.
Those wells with a capacity to pump 35 gallons per minute or more — such as those used by mega farms and nut orchards — are the wells that will be regulated.
A large portion of the Douglas basin has an established irrigation non-expansion area designation, which prohibits the irrigation of new acres, but allows irrigation on those lands within that have been in use five years preceding the initiative, according to ADWR. If an AMA is established by the voters, the INA will no longer apply.
The Willcox and Douglas basins have been impacted over the years from heavy agricultural groundwater pumping which has produced fissures from land subsidence, some impacting local and state roadways as well as private properties. Domestic well users see an increase in wells going dry or becoming less productive.
Land subsidence in the Elfrida area was greater than 2.8 inches a year, according to ADWR’s latest subsidence rate maps, while regions of the Willcox basin have subsided at a rate of as much as 9.8 inches a year.