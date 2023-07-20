BISBEE — A national nonprofit organization that has an office in Arizona has filed a challenge for a special action to prevent the repeal of the Douglas basin Active Management Area from reaching the ballot in the November election.

However, the effort is now moot as County Attorney Brian McIntyre met with County Recorder David Stevens and told him the suit filed by Environmental Defense Fund Action, the advocacy partner of the Environmental Defense Fund, had "merit" and recommended the measure not be placed on the ballot.

